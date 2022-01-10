Recommendations involving vaccine booster doses have been updated as the COVID-19 Omicron variant quickly spreads in Wyoming and across the nation, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In Park County, numbers have risen in the last couple of weeks, with 85 active confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist with WDH, said recent variant sequencing results combined with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates show the Omicron variant has quickly become the most common version causing new COVID-19 infections in Wyoming.
“We are currently seeing big jumps in Wyoming’s case counts again, likely due to the Omicron variant. This is again not like the COVID-19 we have become familiar with because it spreads much more easily between people,” Harrist said. “Unfortunately, when a virus transmits between people easily, more people become infected.”
“While we aren’t yet certain how much severe illness will accompany the increase in cases, we do know vaccines are the best tool we have to protect people from severe illness,” she said.
Severe illness means a person with COVID-19 may need hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may die.
The CDC updated its vaccine recommendations this week to include booster doses for fully vaccinated youth ages 12-15. A single booster dose of vaccine is now recommended for anyone ages 12 and over who received their second Pfizer dose at least five months ago. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech/COMINARTY vaccine is authorized for individuals aged 12-17 years.
Adults 18 and over who received their second Moderna COVID-19 dose at least six months ago or who received a Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago are also eligible for booster doses. Mixing and matching of vaccine types for booster doses are acceptable for adults.
Most children ages 5-11 are eligible for two doses of the Pfizer vaccine meant for that age group if they haven’t yet been vaccinated.
