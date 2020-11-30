With the departure of Stefani Hicswa for MSU-Billings, Northwest College found itself without a leader during a period of financial turmoil and in the midst of trying to deliver courses to students while the pandemic swelled to record heights in Wyoming.
The Board of Trustees named Lisa Watson its interim head and she’ll helm the school for now while also fulfilling her current role as vice president of administrative services.
“It’s an honor, really, and exciting,” Watson said. “I’m excited that the board supported me and I think they really took the time to think about what they wanted and needed right now.”
It’s not Watson’s first time as an interim president. She served as the temporary head of Miles Community College in Montana in 2013 and has acted as steward of NWC multiple times when Hicswa had to step away from the campus.
Watson brings extensive knowledge of the financial field to the office of the president. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Colorado in 1990 and is a CPA in both Florida and Wyoming. She also has an MBA from the University of Miami. That background should help her as she works with the school to tackle what she views as the biggest hurdle facing the school: the impending budget cuts.
“That’s our biggest challenge when we talk about looking at our operations and making budgetary decisions and reductions that you don’t want to make when you’re talking about reductions from the state,” Watson said.
It’s not the first time the state has cut the budget for community colleges since Watson joined NWC in 2014. Northwest was hit with reduced funding from the statehouse in 2016 and 2019.
“It’s not something we as individual community colleges can change,” Watson said. “We are under the governor’s and the Legislators’ control when it comes to appropriations. It’s hard to maintain services and maintain programs when the funds are not provided to do that.”
It’s not clear how big the cut will be. The final numbers on declining oil revenues, which help subsidize all community colleges in the state, are not yet in.
Gov. Mark Gordon said in August that state agencies, which include community colleges, should prepare for a 10% budget cut. With the release of the supplemental budget on Nov. 16, that figure rose to 15% for institutions of higher education or just under $2 million for Northwest College.
“We still have a job to do, in terms of supporting our students and their learning needs and our community and their economic needs,” she said. “We shouldn’t step away from that. That’s part of the whole reason community colleges are here, right? To support the community?”
Despite the strain of a pinched pocketbook, Watson said there are still things she is looking forward to in her new role.
“For me, it’s fun to be able to reach out and have the opportunity to be involved in some things that are different than what I’ve done on a day-to-day basis,” Watson said. “I enjoy being able to step out and meet people in our community and hear from them.”
Watson recognizes being named the interim president comes with a lot of responsibility, but says she’s up for the challenge.
“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us,” she said. “I think we’ve got some tough decisions to make statewide and it’s going to affect us. We’re just going to have to try to prioritize the resources we have and continue to serve the mission of the College and move us forward in a positive way for the community. That’s why we’re here.”
