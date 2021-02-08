Despite the efforts Cody school staff, students and health officials, the Legislature voted down a bill that would have given students the tools to help friends with suicidal thoughts.
After amendments to 2014’s Jason Flatt Act passed the Joint and House Education committees, the whole of the Wyoming House of Representatives could not find enough merit to pass the new bill, which would have required school districts to provide evidence-based suicide prevention programs.
While Cody-area representatives Sandy Newsome and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams voted in favor, the act, House Bill 62, failed 25-34, with one lawmaker being excused.
“I think all of those people, those elected school boards in their communities and their superintendents, are fully aware of how serious the issue of suicide is in our state, and they don’t need a bill from the Wyoming State Legislature telling them, ‘By gosh, you’re going to do it,’” said Rep. Art Washut (R-Casper), one of the nay votes to the bill. “They can do it already, if they wish.”
In testimony before the House Education Committee on Jan. 20, Dr. Daniel Cossaboon, the school psychologist at Cody High School, told the committee that in his survey of districts around the state, just 20% are providing direct training on these techniques to students.
“If we don’t do something different, we’re going to keep getting the same statistics we have had for decades now,” Cossaboon said.
Wyoming has consistently had some of the worst suicide rates in the nation. In each of the last five years, the United Health Foundation has found Wyoming to be in the top-5 worst states for suicide in the Union. Its most recent report puts Wyoming in the ignominious top spot for the second time since 2015.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows suicide rates in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic are also up dramatically, increasing nearly eight deaths by suicide per 100,000 from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020.
Cossaboon and students involved in Youth For Justice at Cody High School had been pushing to get the bill passed since November. Several members of the CHS student body testified before the House Education Committee, relating their own stories and desire for more students to know what to do.
“It’s a very nerve-wracking process to know that if you say the wrong thing you will never see your friends, that if you make the wrong choice, they’ll just be gone,” CHS junior Paula Medina said. “I never felt like I was given the necessary tools to help my friends, to truly talk to them and to stop them from harming themselves.”
Those who voted against the bill called suicide a recent, societal problem and questioned if legislating another unfunded mandate was the best way to address the issue.
“I’m 75 years old, and I don’t remember a single member of my class that committed suicide,” said Rep. Tim Hallinan (R-Gillette). “I think it was a very rare condition back then, so that tells me that this approach that we’re talking about this bill is just a continuation of what’s been going wrong in our society, and for that reason, it causes me to vote no on this bill.”
John Winter (R-Thermopolis) also voted in favor of the bill while Dan Laursen (R-Powell) voted against it.
(Tom Coulter contributed to this report.)
(2) comments
Oh and I forgot- we can spend time and tax dollars passing a bill telling people not to get their jollies with their livestock, because apparently people need to be told that's not okay, but this is just silly.
"Back in my day, there was no suicide; we just pulled on our boot straps just a little harder and everything was just fine"... Hey, let's take our heads out of the sand for a minute and look around at the world that is in no way, shape, or form like it was in 1955. Things are so backwards and upside down and kids- especially- need more support than ever. We moved to Wyoming several years ago because we loved the mentality of the people here and the way of life. I never want that to change. However, it has become very evident that many who live here also live in their own little bubble and want to pretend that very real issues in the world just simply don't exist because they themselves haven't had such experience. I'm not sure what it is about this state that causes people to kill themselves; personally I love it here... my now-late husband apparently didn't and decided after moving to WY that he had enough.
So please, the world is crazy and awful and we need to support each other and give children all the support and love that we can. I can't imagine extra counseling services, etc. would cost the school districts much on top of all the rest of the supposedly "necessary" programs. I hope that this bill or something similar gets reconsidered in the future.
