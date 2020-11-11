Due to decreased budgets, reduced revenues and staffing, the Park County commissioners have made the decision to stop employees from working holidays and any overtime.
This will cause the county’s waste disposal facilities to be closed on the following holidays:
•New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
•President’s Day, Feb. 15
• Memorial Day, May 31
• Independence Day, July 4
• Labor Day, Sept. 6
• Columbus Day, Oct. 11
• Veterans Day, Nov. 11
• Thanksgiving Day (two days) Nov. 25, 26
• Christmas Eve (four hours), Dec. 24
• Christmas Day, Dec. 25
