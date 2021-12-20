If every good thing must come to an end, the end for what has been a well-used turf surface at Cody High School’s Spike Vannoy Field is near, and concepts for its replacement are in the works.
The Cody school district finished accepting bids on Friday and anticipated bids from three different companies with varying ideas on what kind of field would work best for CHS.
“In the right place I think some people might prefer grass to turf,” CHS Athletics Director Tony Hult said. “But we know our injuries are way down, and for our climate turf is the best.”
Just two Wyoming schools will have natural grass on their football fields next year, with one of those, Buffalo, having tried to figure out how to replace their grass field with turf for the past couple of years.
The existing field at CHS was installed in 2010 along with the track for approximately $800,000.
The rubber infill used for the internal support structure of the turf that protects it from UV radiation is also outdated, with companies now offering a sand/rubber combination or just sand to absorb shock, deter bacteria and provide durability.
After inspections from the three companies most likely to submit bids, the companies determined seams are becoming visible, fibers are easily plucked from the backing and bare spots are clearly visible.
“The three companies vary widely as to what they recommend,” facilities director Terry Gardenhire said. “It’s not clear cut yet as to what is going to be best.”
FieldTurf Inc., Hellas Construction and Sprinturf all have a hand in the artificial turf game, with FieldTurf seemingly the top choice for a number of other high schools around Wyoming.
FieldTurf also ranks high in safety and performance.
“If the bids are close it might be best to go with FieldTurf,” Gardenshire said. “If the price isn’t close, we may want to look at one of the others.”
A little color and new design and logos will be in the mix as well for the new turf. The company getting the bid will provide a rendering that can be approved or altered to suit both the boys and girls teams that use the field.
Both Broncs and Fillies athletes and coach’s opinions and suggestions have been taken into consideration.
“Our field has been really good, it’s just at the end of its cycle,” McFadden said. “The athletes know, over the course of a game, the difference in the fields. We want that safety and performance, but until we look at the bids there are a lot of unknowns.”
