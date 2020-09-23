The City of Cody is set to receive a lot of funding help this fall in the form of COVID-19 relief support, but staff have to act fast to use it all.
City manager Barry Cook announced at last week’s city council meeting the city was approved for more than $1.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. That includes more than $1.1 million in various payroll expenses related to COVID-19 and $442,000 in technology expenses.
Park County is eligible for up to $1.4 million, including $33,000 for personal protective equipment.
The federal government will only reimburse approved expenses used by Dec. 30.
“It’s a very short timeline for some of these items,” Cook said, “so we need to move very quickly.”
Many of the technology purchases, such as new laptops and remote meeting equipment, require quotes to be gathered before a vendor is chosen.
But even with the tight time frame, it’s a good problem for the city to have, as Cook said his staff’s work on the grant put them in a better position and allowed them to receive more of the money asked for than many other cities around the state.
City Park bandshell
The City Park bandshell is getting a new coat of paint and other maintenance work done soon, after Eric Asay and his parks department identified $8,000-10,000 in department funds for the work.
Cook said city council may still have to approve a budget amendment in the future if the parks department requires other projects.
He said with paint peeling off the back off the structure it was imperative that it get fixed.
