A major change could be on the way for Cody Regional Health’s employee drug-testing policy, as the organization continues to see an increasing number of employees test positive for THC in monthly random drug tests.
According to the current policy, all employees who test positive for any drug, including THC, will have their position terminated, CRH’s Director of Human Resources Richard Smith told the West Park Hospital District Board during its Dec. 7 meeting.
In the last year alone, Smith estimated around four employees lost their jobs due to testing positive for THC in the random drug screenings. Over the last five years, a total of roughly 15 employees lost their jobs for the same reasons, he said.
“They were all great employees who had no performance issues,” Smith said. “They were vital to the organization. These were employees that were coming here every day, doing a great job, and then they got dragnetted in the random screening process and we lost them.”
THC — or Tetrahydrocannabinol — is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis and one of 113 total cannabinoids identified in the plant.
Cannabis and THC fall into interesting legal gray areas for the hospital to navigate, Smith said. Marijuana is illegal in Wyoming, but it is legal in four nearby states including Washington, Oregon, Montana and Colorado. In addition, some products containing THC, including Cannabidiol (CBD), are legal in Wyoming.
THC can be detectable for up to 30 days after it’s consumed, and individuals can test positive not just by smoking marijuana itself, but by being in areas where others are heavily using the drug, he said.
All this, coupled with the recent spike in employee firings related to the drug, is forcing the hospital to consider whether its no-tolerance policy for this particular drug is the right one, Smith said.
“What we’re seeing is long-term, great employees who are very valuable to the organization … losing their jobs,” he said. “So we took on this challenge of how do we balance the obligation to our patients and community as it relates to patient safety …against an environment where we’re trying to retain our employees.”
During the board meeting, Smith proposed amendments to the random drug testing policy that would not terminate employees who test positive for THC. Rather, they would be put on unpaid leave for two weeks and required to complete an Abuse Severity Index assessment. These assessments, which usually cost around $150, would have to be paid for by the employee, he said.
An ASI is an assessment tool used by psychologists, psychiatrists and therapists to gauge the severity of a person’s substance abuse and provide a comprehensive overview of a person’s addiction-related issues, said Steven Humphries-Wadsworth, the service line director of CRH’s Cedar Mountain Center.
Employees who refuse to take the ASI could face termination, Smith said. In addition, employees are only allowed to test positive for THC once in the random drug tests. If they test positive again during a later random test, they could face termination, he said.
While the ASI results will provide a better understanding of employees’ substance abuse and dependence on THC, there was debate about how the ASI results could affect an employee’s status.
Smith originally told board members employees could be terminated if they “failed” the ASI, but Humphries-Wadsworth said the ASI isn’t a pass-fail test. Rather, it provides a score representing the individual’s drug dependence, he said.
With no clear guidance on how to use the ASI score to determine employment status, hospital trustees voted to table the revised policy to allow for further discussion and deliberation.
Random drug tests are performed every month on roughly 20% of hospital staffers as a way to receive savings for the hospital’s workers compensation program, Smith said. The hospital receives a discount of between $100,000 and $200,000 a year by performing the tests, he said.
Smith said the changes he proposed would not apply to any drug except for THC and only apply to the monthly random drug tests.
The hospital regularly performs drug tests for a variety of other reasons, including the testing of prospective new employees who have received a job offer; the testing of employees who are displaying symptoms of drug or alcohol use; and the testing of employees who are in an accident while on the job, Smith said.
Any employees who test positive for THC in these scenarios could still face termination of employment, he said.
While board member Lenox Baker voted to table the policy, he suggested Cody Regional Health reach out to other Wyoming hospitals about how they’re handling the issue. He also said he hoped the board would continue the conversation in the coming months.
“I think losing 15 good qualified staff people over five years is a serious problem,” Baker said. “Staff is not easy to replace. “
Board member Ty Nelson said he was also interested in further deliberation, but was worried that making allowances for THC usage among employees set a dangerous precedent.
“If we say THC is OK, where does it end?” he said. “You’re asking us to go down a pretty slippery slope, in my opinion, when we start picking at State of Wyoming law and say ‘This controlled substance is OK, but this one isn’t.’”
