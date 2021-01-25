The Wyoming Department of Transportation is going to try to find a fix for crossing Big Horn Avenue, but hasn’t made any specific announcements of the fix will be.
“We will be working to come up with short- and long-term solutions,” WYDOT District Engineer Pete Hallsten said in a release. “A comprehensive study must be performed to help all partners – WYDOT, the City [of Cody], the School District – select the correct type of highway crossing at the correct location … Doing ‘something’ just to do something when it’s not the right thing would set pedestrians and drivers on a course for failure.”
WYDOT said the result of an October 2020 meeting among the agency, the school district and the City was for WYDOT to fund exactly the sort of study Hallsten called for. The agency says the study is ongoing, and covers traffic from the Big Horn and Depot Drive intersection to the intersection of Big Horn and Beacon Hill Road.
The agency said it’s against “simply painting a crosswalk on the highway” or adding a flashing pedestrian crossing sign somewhere on Big Horn, saying the size of the highway (5 lanes) and the speed of traffic in the area (35 miles per hour) are key factors in its decision against doing so.
WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers has said in the past the reason such a crossing works on Sheridan near City Park is because traffic is so much slower in that area.
“We would be concerned with installing an arbitrary at-grade [street-level] crossing that would give a false sense of security to a pedestrian,” Hallsten said in a release.
A 2019 study of traffic on Big Horn found most westbound drivers tend to exceed the posted speed limit, with two-thirds of drivers going faster than the posted 35 miles per hour.
Big Horn was also found to be a busy road, averaging just under 11,000 vehicles traveling on the road between Blackburn Avenue and Cooper Lane each day. By means of comparison, the stretch of Sheridan Avenue between Canyon Avenue and 16th Street, a major route for travelers to go to Walmart or Yellowstone National Park, sees an average of around 14,300 vehicles per day.
