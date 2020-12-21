The Cody City Council is turning down a grant to help fund a second school resource officer in the Cody school system due to a shortage of patrol officers.
Dec. 15 the council officially turned down the grant from the federal government. Cody’s part in funding the grant match was to come out of money from the fifth-cent sales tax that voters turned down in November.
“It’s unfortunate,” police chief Chuck Baker said. “I’ve spoken publicly about it and know value of SROs.”
He said the department is already in a position to be able to apply for a federal grant to fund a second SRO in the future, but he said he would be harming his ability to provide adequate services to the community if he moved another patrol officer to the middle school.
At the start of the school year, Baker had moved a patrol officer to Cody Middle School with the expectation of getting the funding – the school district already budgeted its portion – but the officer is no longer available to handle that role.
“To fill that I’d have to pull another person from patrol, then hire another patrol officer,” Baker said. “It takes 42 weeks to post, hire train and certify a police officer.
“I’m going to have to evaluate services to the community if I lose another person from the patrol schedule. I just don’t think we can do it at this point.”
The district is “sad” about the loss, but understands the challenges that come with funding a position and the staffing shortage.
“It’s not just the position, but also the equipment, the car,” Cody superintendent Peg Monteith said. “All of those things are an expense in addition to the position.”
Despite the lack of an armed officer at CMS, Monteith does not feel security at the building has been negatively affected by the loss.
Monteith called having an SRO an “enhancement” to the security of the school, but said there were other measures in place to keep students safe.
Perhaps the larger impact from the loss of the middle school SRO position is the loss of the relationships among the officer, teachers and students.
“I think it was a great addition to the middle school,” Monteith said. “I think it was beneficial for the students to see police in a different light.”
