When the City of Cody annexed Ron and Kelly Hunt’s 13.42-acre property into city limits last June, the couple’s residence and future RV campground became Cody’s northwest boundary in Ward 3.
Game and Fish, which has said it plans to build a new office on a 22-acre parcel adjacent and northwest of the Hunt property, had applied for city annexation along with the Hunts.
But the G&F Commission withdrew its petition for annexation before public hearings on the request took place.
At city planning and zoning and council meetings, Todd Stowell, city planner, shared multiple reasons city community development staff support annexing the Hunt property, saying development along the Belfry Highway has natural, geographical, economical and social advantages.
“It is one of only two reasonable options,” Stowell said. “The other being Cooper Lane-Big Horn Avenue. All other areas have significant adverse topographical, physical, environmental or soil limitations.”
Bringing the Hunt property inside city limits and extending utilities to their land could open more area to potential economic development.
Stowell said having enough land for development is necessary for the city’s business growth, and because growth and development patterns typically occur along main transportation and utility corridors, it’s not surprising people want to expand in that direction.
Many realtors and would-be developers believe Cody has little land available for urban development, so extending city limits to include more areas conducive to commercial development will facilitate additional economic development, Stowell wrote in an agenda summary.
Citing state law, Stowell said while the Hunt property was across the Belfry Highway from city limits before annexation, once annexed it is considered contiguous to city limits.
Since the property is contiguous within city limits, providing city services to the area is key to facilitating economic development in that direction, Stowell said.
The land is in a large area to the north of Cody identified for expansion in the city’s 2014 master plan .
The cost to annex, including to extend sewer and power to serve the Hunt property, will cost about $212,500.
With city annexation, the Hunts pay $444 more per year in property taxes based on 5 mills. Bringing commercial development into city limits will result in additional sales tax revenue for the City of Cody.
Business zone
Along with annexation of 137 Belfry Highway, the city needed to determine appropriate zoning for the commercial entry corridor property.
The Hunt property is surrounded by G&F land, farm and vacant land, an electric substation, the North Cody Industrial Park and an undeveloped hillside.
Zones are identified by city ordinance. The Cody City Council has approved an ordinance that zones the Hunt property a D-2 General Business.
Contending the Belfry Highway should be viewed as a retail and office corridor rather than an industrial entry corridor, Stowell said the D-2 designation is appropriate because it gradually decreases the intensity of the adjacent industrial zone along Road 2AB.
“This method of stepping down intensity is used in many areas of the City,” Stowell wrote in an agenda summary. “There is plenty of infrastructure and undeveloped or underdeveloped land along Road 2AB for development of an industrial nature, so there is not a present need for that zoning here.”
Speaking at a public hearing on the Hunts’ zoning request, Joey Darrah, a Powell attorney representing nearby neighbors Trail Creek Partners, accused the city of choosing a zone most appropriate for an RV park.
He said his client wasn’t against development.
“But what you’re doing here is to zone to allow for a particular use,” he said.
Stowell said the advantage of D-2 over the D-1 Limited Business, which applies to professional services and offices, is that D-2 does not limit operations to daytime hours.
More intensive D-3 is less desirable because it would allow additional light industrial uses.
