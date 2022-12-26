During the general session, things can get a little personal on the floor of the Wyoming Legislature.
Unlike the 20-day budget sessions, which tend to focus primarily on passage of the state’s budget, the 40-day-long general session is a time to discuss bills on a wide range of topics. Many of these are proposed by individual legislators acting on recommendations or concerns expressed by their constituents.
During the last general session in 2021, the legislative body considered 441 bills — 303 of which came from individual legislators — according to the Legislative Service Office. And the 2023 session looks to be even busier, Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, said.
“We probably will have five or six hundred different bills we’ll have to deal with and consider,” French said. “It’s going to be a very busy session.”
With the Jan. 10 start of the legislative session less than a month away, Park County legislators are already hard at work preparing their personal bills for introduction. Below is a brief overview of what French, Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, plan to introduce this session.
Sen. Tim French
French is working on a bill he is currently calling the “highway maintenance equalization act” which would start charging electric vehicles for their use of Wyoming’s road system. Under the bill, EV owners would pay a surcharge at charging stations, just as drivers in gas-operated vehicles pay fuel tax at the pump, he said.
Wyoming drivers of gas-fueled vehicles are currently charged 24 cents per gallon at the pump, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Those fuel tax dollars go back to the state and are used to fund highway construction, repair and maintenance, French said.
The senator is still determining what surcharge EV users should have to pay, but said he plans to reduce the fuel tax in coordination with the implementation of the new EV tax.
French said he expected this topic to be a controversial one, and it could possibly be pushed to the interim session for further discussion and consideration in the Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee.
The senator said he is hopeful the discussion will move forward in one way or another.
“Simply put, electric vehicle users are tearing up the roads like everyone else, but they’re not paying a dime,” French said. “I think that’s wrong, and I’m doing what I can to fix it.”
Rep. Sandy Newsome
As she has done in prior years, Newsome will be sponsoring some bills proposed by the Youth for Justice club at Cody High School.
“Those students have introduced a lot of important bills over the years,” she said. “I’m proud to be from the same town they’re from. They’ve done a lot of good work.”
One of the proposed bills would fund suicide prevention training for students, Newsome said. In 2014, the legislature passed a bill requiring suicide prevention education for teachers and school administrators. However, that bill didn’t provide students with all the resources they need when grappling with suicidal thoughts, she said.
“The simple truth is that, if kids are thinking of suicide, they’re more likely to talk to their friends about it than their teachers or school administrators,” Newsome said. “So this bill would provide students with suicide prevention education where they can learn what to do if a friend comes to them with these thoughts, or even if they’re thinking about suicide themselves.”
With a suicide rate of 29.4 per 100,000 people in 2019, Wyoming ranks first in the United States for suicide deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Wyoming residents ages 10 to 44.
Another bill recommended by the Youth for Justice students would require anyone purchasing Cannabidinol — or CBD — products to be 21 years old. Currently, anyone over 18 can buy CBD products, Newsome said, but the group feels they should be further regulated.
Currently, Wyoming residents have to be 21 to purchase alcohol or nicotine products, and if this bill passes, the age would be the same for purchasing CBD products.
CBD is the second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis (marijuana) and does not cause a high by itself. Currently CBD products with up to 0.3% of tetrahydrocannabinol — the principal psychoactive component of cannabis — are legal in Wyoming.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams
Rodriguez-Williams is seeking a reform to the Wyoming Board of Parole, which would add a residency requirement for all board members.
Her proposed bill would amend state statute so appointees must reside in the state for a minimum of one year before serving on the parole board.
The Wyoming Board of Parole has operated as an independent state agency since 2003. The board conducts regular hearings for eligible inmates housed at the five state institutions and three adult community corrections facilities throughout the state. All members of the board are appointed by the governor, Rodriguez-Williams said.
Rodriguez-Williams said she hopes to make further changes to the parole board in coming years, including requiring annual reports and instituting education requirements for board members, but said the residency bill was a good first step to “providing a firmer foundation for that board.”
Rodriguez-Williams said she also hopes to reintroduce the Working Animal Protection Act, which she previously submitted during the 2022 budget session. The bill was not considered for introduction into the House at that time.
The bill would prevent counties and towns from banning working animals such as rodeo livestock or the animals in petting zoos, she said
“Across our nation, and especially in states like California, we are seeing a push specifically within municipalities to ban law-abiding animal enterprises,” Rodriguez-Williams said. “So this bill would offer protections for those sorts of businesses across the state.”
Rep. John Winter
Winter said he generally doesn’t bring many personal bills forward to the legislative session, but “sometimes, there are situations that deserve attention.”
One of these, which was pointed out to him by some constituents, involves regulations within homeowners associations that don’t permit the placement of political campaign signs.
“When we talk about free speech, anybody should be allowed to put up a sign, regardless of where they live,” Winter said. “We need to maintain our freedoms in this county and in this state, so I’m proposing a bill that would help do that.”
Winter also plans to reintroduce some past failed bills of his, including one allowing denturists to be licensed in the state of Wyoming, another creating a “wolf depredation compensation program” to reimburse ranchers for any livestock lost to wolves, and a third exempting guides and outfitters from having to pay lodging taxes.
As a former outfitter, he said the last bill is especially important to him.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me that outfitters would be charged for the services they provide to hunters in the same way a hotel is charged,” Winter said. “I think that bill has a lot of support from the outfitting industry and from other legislators, so it will be interesting to see where it goes.”
