People now have the opportunity to provide their thoughts on the future development of Big Horn Avenue.
On Thursday the City of Cody announced a virtual and in-person open house April 13, with sessions at 5 and 6 p.m.
People are also able to fill out a community survey and check out information and graphics on the project at bit.ly/3wXzWwK.
People can join anytime during the ongoing session but sessions have limited capacity.
There will also be seating available for up to 60 people per session at Cody City Hall Council Chambers for residents wanting to attend in-person.
It’s another chance to provide input on what solutions they would like to see to provide for pedestrian crossings on Big Horn Avenue.
At a March meeting, public works director Phillip Bowman said the city’s Urban Systems and Traffic Committee leading oversight of the WYDOT study of the corridor had been meeting with the project consultant.
He said committee members were working this month to determine what exactly they want to ask the public.
“The study will recommend specific improvements to the corridor that will balance the need to efficiently move regional traffic through Cody and safely provide multimodal access for the surrounding community,” the consulting company wrote in its explanation on the study. “At this point in the process, we are analyzing the data to understand the roadway in its existing condition.”
Mayor Matt Hall will continue to provide input as well. He has said repeatedly that he would like to see both long-term solutions such as a stoplight at Blackburn, along with interim solutions that could allow for a safe crossing on Big Horn to accommodate students crossing from the middle school to the growing Trailhead Subdivision and other area north of the road.
The city is helping to facilitate the pedestrian route from the still-growing Trailhead Subdivision and areas around it to the middle school by working on creating a pathway along Roberts Street. That may also be a more near-term fix to the longer-term goal of full curb and gutters along the street.
