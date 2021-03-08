Wyoming Game and Fish has worked quickly to try and prevent zebra mussels from hitching on to moss balls sold at pet stores.
Elise Haase, an employee at Cody Pet Depot, said someone from the agency already cleared the marimo balls for sale at the store to ensure the invasive mussels that can damage river habitats were not burrowed inside.
“We probably will not be ordering anymore of the moss balls until that gets cleared up,” she said. “I’m glad they called and let us know.”
G&F sent out a request last week to people who have moss balls to dispose them to avoid the possibility of zebra mussels getting into state water systems. In other states the species has caused havoc and led to expensive cleanups.
The agency already has stations set up to check boats for clinging mussels that could invade that way, but the moss balls, purchased to grace aquariums, were determined to be a new Trojan Horse.
G&F said in a release it’s urging anyone who has this product to carefully dispose of it and aquarium water immediately. Proper disposal is essential to help mitigate the potentially catastrophic effects mussels could have for the state.
“Zebra mussels are an extremely destructive aquatic invasive species,” said G&F Chief of Fisheries Alan Osterland. “Once they become established in reservoirs, lakes or even city water systems, they wreak havoc. They remove nutrients from water, clog pipes and waterways, damage boats and out-compete native mussels. Further, in many cases, zebra mussels are impossible to remove and could have costly impacts for Wyoming.”
A marimo ball is a popular tank decoration made of a green filamentous algae used to oxygenate the water. It’s important that anyone who has purchased a marimo ball closely follow the recommended steps for disposal.
To dispose:
• Remove any pets from the water and tank.
• Remove the marimo ball, other plants and any water from the aquarium and put them into a heat-safe pot. Do not dispose of any water down the drain or toilet.
• Inspect the marimo ball and tank for zebra mussels and if you find any contact your local G&F regional office or local warden.
• Boil the marimo balls, plants and any water it’s been in contact with for at least five minutes
• Dispose of the marimo ball and other plants in the trash.
• Pour out the boiled water on a semi-permeable surface. That could be on a houseplant or outside — like grass or soil — a surface not located near standing water or a storm drain.
• Do not flush the marimo ball or pour aquarium water down any drains, toilets or into nearby water sources like a local pond or creek. These actions could spread zebra mussels throughout the water system.
“We are urging folks to take extra precautions and please follow these disposal instructions. It’s essential for our state’s fisheries, wildlife and communities that these steps are followed. It will be key to mitigating the potential impacts Wyoming now faces,” Osterland said.
Anyone who finds zebra mussels in their tank must call the local G&F regional office so a representative can collect the sample. Possessing any aquatic invasive species such as zebra mussels, is illegal, and people are required to report the discovery within 48 hours.
Zebra mussels are striped and sized less than 2-inches. They attach to any hard surfaces such as metal, glass, plastic, stone, wood or rocks and they are extremely resistant to cold temperatures and many chemicals. Hot water is the most effective way to kill them and keep them from establishing.
“Even if you can’t see mussels, it doesn’t mean they aren’t there,” Osterland said. “When zebra mussels are in their immature stage, called veligers, they are so small you can’t see them. But, they can grow in even tiny amounts of water. That is why it is so important for everyone to take precautions.”
Pets and other aquatic animals are not immediately impacted by zebra mussels.
“Pet fish, turtles and the like should be safe; just clean your tanks and follow the disposal instructions for the plants and water,” Osterland said. “Never release your pet into the wild or pour your tank water into a natural water source. This can also spread invasive and other unwanted species.”
Wyoming is one of several states across the U.S. to identify zebra mussels in pet and aquarium stores in connection to marimo balls. G&F is working closely with other states and federal agencies to address this nationwide issue. G&F is urging any stores to immediately remove this product from shelves and contact their local G&F Fish office.
Zebra mussels have never been identified in a Wyoming water source. Aquatic invasive species, like zebra mussels, quagga mussels, and others, are typically transported on watercraft. Annually, G&F devotes $1.3 million to the AIS prevention program, which includes inspecting and decontaminating boats entering the state and it’s waters as the first-line for defense for protecting Wyoming. More information on the prevention of AIS is available on the Game and Fish website.
Haase said the store likely won’t be ordering anymore.
It won’t hurt us financially if we don’t order them anymore,” she said.
And it won’t be a way for zebra mussels to hurt the local waters.
