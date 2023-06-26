The Cody School District in partnership with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is continuing its pilot program, Classroom-to-Careers.
The initiative aims to provide students with hands-on experience, bridging the gap between education and real-world application.
“Partnering with our business leaders provides our scholars, at every grade level, with opportunities to explore potential career paths and gain hands-on experience in multiple career pathways,” Superintendent Vernon Orndorff said.
Classroom-to-Careers is designed to offer students the opportunity to explore potential career paths, develop practical skills and gain a deeper understanding of the cultural heritage preserved at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Through this collaboration, the Center and school district seek to empower and inspire the next generation to accomplish their professional aspirations.
“The Buffalo Bill Center of the West partnership provides another level of support for the Park County School District 6 Classroom-to-Careers initiative,” Orndorff said. “The collaborative effort with the Center creates opportunities to support our scholars to make more informed decisions about their future career choices.”
The program will be tailored to provide participating students with immersive learning experiences, both inside and outside the classroom. Students will engage in a structured curriculum that combines their classroom instruction with mentorship and hands-on projects at the Center.
By working closely with industry experts and museum professionals, students will gain insights into various museum departments including facilities, maintenance, exhibit design, conservation, culinary arts, social media, marketing, educational programming and accounting/finance. They will also learn job placement skills.
“The Center of the West is committed to the shared development of engaging programs with our local community and education leaders,” said Rebecca West, Executive Director at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. “Cultivating the talents and skills of our students via the Classroom-to-Careers initiative furthers this commitment and helps ready our youth for a variety of disciplines both in cultural institutions and beyond.”
The Classroom-to-Careers program will not only foster academic growth but also instill essential life skills such as teamwork, critical thinking and effective communication.
Participating students will benefit from mentorship opportunities with experienced professionals, who will guide them in their learning journey and help them navigate the intricacies of multiple industries.
“The Classroom-to-Careers and Career Pathways Flagship program initiatives create career pathways that provide scholars from PCSD 6 with high-skilled, high-demand and high-wage careers experiences,” Orndorff said.
In May, the Cody School District did a similar tour at Cody Regional Health, which it also is partnering with. The program is tentatively set to begin in fall 2023.
