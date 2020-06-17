More townhouses are destined for downtown Cody.
Acting on a recommendation by the city planning and zoning board, on June 2 the Cody City Council approved a final plat allowing Josh Allison of JCA Companies to build a pair of two-story, flat-roofed townhouses. They will go on property next to The Thistle building subdivided as 1235 and 1237 Rumsey.
By code, all structures within the D-2 general business zone, which allows residences, should be architecturally compatible. In May, the P&Z board reviewed site plans to assess architecture and landscaping among other conditions.
City planner Todd Stowell said a variety of quality materials and the use of large windows on the front of the townhouses enhance the architecture. Although they are two stories high, he said use of relatively flat roof systems minimizes overall height.
The color scheme is based on grays, black and wood tones.
“It has a modern, western flavor to it,” said Richard Jones, P&Z member. “I think it’s a nice design.”
The outside side walls are typical of side-to-side downtown buildings.
For fire protection, building code does not allow openings in the side walls, so adding windows is not an option.
Although off-street parking is not required in the downtown parking district, each lot is designed to provide parking off the alley to the north, and two-car garages will go in back of each house.
Stowell said that is fine.
There is also angled parking available along Rumsey. Additional street parking outside the townhouses will be provided when a driveway is replaced with curb, gutter and sidewalk.
If building codes are met and there are no easement conflicts, buildings can be built up to property lines in the D-2 zone. But with little yard areas, the design still provides for landscaped areas.
There’s a planter wall along the front property line and the area between the sidewalk and Rumsey Avenue curb will have shrubs and decorative rock, according to site plans. In back are 5-foot-wide landscape areas next to the driveways.
Because the buildings are close to the property lines and neighboring properties have established grades, Stowell said grading and building elevations must be carefully considered.
“That’s the main thing we’re asking on this one – a stormwater plan,” he said.
At the time of approval, Allison still needed to work out some utility details. Before mayor Matt Hall signs the final plat, the city expects utility services on one lot that serves other nearby properties to either be abandoned or granted easements.
