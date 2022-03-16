When the young Giffords family first applied for a Habitat for Humanity home in Cody, wife Shianne was pregnant.
After experiencing delays to the project due to the pandemic, on Friday she stood next to husband Nathan, holding their now 7-month-old son Helias.
“It’s been a long process,” Shianne said.
While the construction was initially supposed to be last year, now they’re thrilled to be at such a major milestone, getting to push shovels into cold dirt on the New Hope Drive lot where their home will be.
“We wanted to have a bigger family, so this gives us room to grow,” Nathan said. “Realistically we didn’t think we’d be able to live in Cody.”
Nathan, who works in plumbing, said before the approval by the Habitat board they worried they’d have to move to another town to be able to afford a house.
They’ve been living in a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in town, but with a plan for four children, they were looking for more space.
The four-bedroom, two-bath modular home will be constructed by a company in York, Neb., and is scheduled to be delivered this summer.
Work will also be done locally to lay a foundation for the house.
The couple is more than ready to move in, wondering which month will be their last paying rent and when to start packing.
“Do we pack stuff or wait?” Nathan said. “We’re really excited.”
