Park County District Court Judge Jason Conder has dismissed a class action lawsuit against Tri County Telephone Association, which alleged that TCT was acquired by Big Horn Telecommunications (BHT) “through a grand scheme of fraud, deceit and collusion.”
According to an Oct. 11 press release from TCT, “The court’s recent order is seen as full vindication of the honest and diligent efforts of the former officers and directors to negotiate and present to the cooperative members, for their approval, a transaction in the interests of those members, the company and our community.”
The lawsuit was filed by Bill and Barbara Campbell and William Loveland against TCT, its affiliated companies and several individuals involved in the sale and purchase of TCT by BHT.
Starting in 2009, Neil Schlenker, who controlled BHT, began bidding for the purchase of TCT, finally doing so in 2014. The plaintiffs alleged that the purchase cheated the then-owners of TCT out of millions of dollars.
“The class action complaint alleges a broad ranging fraudulent conspiracy among officers and board members of TCT to use the BHT transaction to deprive cooperative members of tens of millions of dollars of value that they had owned in TCT,” the plaintiffs wrote in their legal complaint. “This action seeks to recoup tens of millions of dollars of value for the owners of TCT and seeks punitive damages for the defendants’ outrageous conduct.”
Bill Campbell and Loveland were members of the TCT board of directors at the time of the sale, but according to the case documents, they had disapproved of Schlenker’s proposal to purchase TCT since 2009.
They made allegations against defendant Dalin Winter, TCT board chairman, who signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger to merge with BHT in 2014. They also made allegations against Schlenker and Chris Davidson, the then CEO of TCT.
“The defendants named in this complaint breached their duty of loyalty, fidelity and good faith,” the plaintiffs alleged.
The lawsuit claimed that defendant Davidson “freely gave information about the company to defendant [Neil] Schlenker, including information relating to finances and assets of the company.”
“Defendant Davidson worked with defendant Schlenker to require the Board of Directors to enter into a series of non-disclosure agreements that prevented members ... from sharing information relating to defendant Schlenker’s purchase proposal with the owners of the company,” the lawsuit documents said. “This enabled the defendants to keep the owners of the company ignorant of the transaction, worked to deprive the owners of the ability to evaluate the transaction and ignorant of the fact that the proposal would not result in the payment of fair value of the company.”
The lawsuit alleged that Davidson and Schlenker worked to transfer control of TCT to BHT in 2014 before it was approved by the board of directors, and worked to sell the cooperative prior to any vote by the owners to sell.
Campbell and Loveland further alleged that defendants Davidson, Schlenker and Winters along with other board members tried to eliminate dissent revolving around the sale.
“They made numerous efforts to eliminate any dissent by board members, including, but not limited to, removing board members who had been highly vocal in their opposition to the Schlenker first takeover bid,” the lawsuit documents said. “Those efforts included trying to amend the bylaws to do away with plaintiff Joe Campbell’s board seat.”
According to the plaintiffs, other such efforts included firing “troublemaker” employees, “cultivating a culture of silence and intimidation” and securing a lawyer who would “drive out dissent ... and who would prepare for an eventual takeover by defendant Schlenker.”
The plaintiffs additionally alleged that each of the defendants after 2009 were “hoarding cash, refusing to pay available dividends to the owners,” the lawsuit documents said.
According to a TCT press release, TCT regarded these allegations as disparaging the character of the former officers and directors of TCT and the parties involved in the transaction.
Conder wrote in his ruling that the Campbells and Loveland didn’t provide sufficient evidence to support their allegations.
“Plaintiffs have failed to present specific facts demonstrating that a genuine issue of material fact exists as to intentional torts or illegal acts,” Conder wrote. “Plaintiffs must do more than loudly and repeatedly state their allegations and opinions. They must provide some measure of proof, evidentiary facts to support their position and overcome the business judgment rule, which they have failed to do.”
According to a press release, TCT and its parent company, BHT, are “pleased with the court’s ruling.”
“Having intimate knowledge of the extraordinary and honest efforts of all involved in the transaction, TCT has vigorously defended this litigation with the expectation of receiving an order dismissing the claims which were brought by the plaintiffs without factual support,” the press release said.
TCT said it will now focus on providing services to the community.
“TCT looks forward to re-diverting resources, which have for many years been spent on unnecessary litigation defending false accusations, to the core function of providing state-of-the-art telecommunications services to our customers and community,” the press release said.
