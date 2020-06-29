Because July 3 is a City of Cody employee Independence Day holiday, there will be no dumpster or roll-out pickups on Friday.
Dumpsters normally serviced on Fridays will be emptied before the holiday.
People with roll-outs should set their trash containers out on Thursday by 7 a.m. for pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.