Peter Victor, 21, an election judge stationed at the Cody Auditorium, said it was late last year when he started feeling a drive to do more, to become more involved in the community and make a difference.
“As COVID(-19) started developing further this year – and a lot of election judges are people that are elderly and retirees – I definitely became more resolute in my decision,” he said. “I’m young. I’m healthy. Worst case scenario, I’ll stay home for a couple of weeks.”
Victor was one of a few who broke the mold of a first-time election worker based on the COVID-19 health concerns. The demographics say it all in Park County where about 85% of election judges are more than 65 years old, said Park County Clerk Colleen Renner.
But for three new election judges the crises of the past six months were exactly what inspired them to volunteer their time.
Victor said he is not politically inclined, and looks at the experience as a form of community service.
“I am in a good enough position where I can take time off of work, come in, volunteer, help with something that will benefit the entire community,” he said. “I just see that as a big win for everyone.”
Katrina Pasek, 27, was handing out ballots at the Cody Rec Center. After recently earning her Masters at the University of Westminster in London, she decided to become a judge after finding herself back home in Cody figuring out the next step.
Pasek said she could use the $130 for working the election day and heard there would be a need for judges this year because of the ongoing pandemic.
“A little more fun than I thought it would be,” she said. “I was expecting it to be really busy in the morning and really busy in the evening, but it’s been kind of steady.”
It was a record primary election in Park County, with 8,819 people turning out, although most voted prior to Tuesday.
Rikki Pomajzl, 49, a self-admitted “political science nerd,” said she thought it would be a good year to participate.
Pomajzl was helping voters check in at the Cody Auditorium in her first time serving as an election judge.
“We feel like we don’t really have a say in a small state, but there’s really small ways we can help out and be of service,” she said. “It’s just our civic duty. We should all take it more seriously.”
Despite its being a record year for turnout, only about 40% of the county’s eligible voters cast ballots, better than the 31% statewide turnout.
All election judges must undergo two hours of training before they work an election, a certification that only lasts for two years. In addition to payment, election judges receive a $30 meal stipend and are paid $25 for attending the training session.
Victor, a bank teller, said he had found the experience to be “very positive” and the day to be speeding by at 5 p.m., after starting around 6 a.m.
“I’ve been having a lot of fun seeing people that I know and helping them with the voting process,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.