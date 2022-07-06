The Cody VA Clinic will be operating for at least the next five years at its Rumsey Avenue location after a new contract was signed between the clinic and building owners.
Kristina Miller, public affairs and congressional liaison officer for the Sheridan VA Health Care System, announced the news Thursday.
It comes a few months after the clinic switched from being managed by contractor Valor Healthcare to being managed directly by VA staff.
The new contract for the site goes into place July 1. With this contract change, Miller said the clinic will need to be temporarily closed for face-to-face care July 1-12, restarting in-person care July 13, while VA staff move in furniture and equipment.
Veterans will still be able to contact the Cody VA Clinic team by calling (307) 587-4015 and selecting option 2, to arrange a tele-health visit, schedule an appointment, or talk to a nurse 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Cody VA Clinic transitioned from being operated by contracted staff to full-time VA staff earlier this spring, allowing for an expansion of services. The clinic already offers home-based primary care, which is care provided to veterans in their home for ongoing diseases and illnesses that affect their health and daily activities.
The future clinic expansion also includes tele-audiology services and adding staff in Cody to include another full-time medical provider, plus mental health provider and social worker. The team will also be adding battlefield acupuncture – a type of acupuncture with small needles inserted on the outside of the ear.
The clinic first opened at the former Coke bottling plant building in early December, 2017. It’s opening came just as the Powell VA clinic’s contract expired Nov. 30.
