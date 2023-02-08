A pair of bills championed by Cody High School students will not go to the floor of the Wyoming Legislature for discussion this session, although a different bill prohibiting the sale of Delta 8 products to minors is still moving through the Legislature.
As the legislative session reached its midpoint last week, the students of Cody High School’s Youth for Justice club rallied behind House Bill 108, sponsored by Rep. Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale). The bill prohibits the sale of edible and vaping products containing tetrahydrocannabinol to people under the age of 21.
Sommers’ original bill did not include language regarding Delta 8 — a chemically modified version of hemp that is currently legal and available for purchase by students. But Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) proposed an amendment Feb. 2 during a House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee meeting that prohibited the sale of “any synthetic isomer that is a tetrahydrocannabinol analog” to those under 21. This amendment, which was unanimously passed by the committee, included Delta 8.
During the travel committee meeting, CHS junior Christian Dudrick, freshman Sunday Schuh and Youth for Justice advisor Deb White gave remote testimony for the bill, and said that reducing student access to Delta 8 would have a significant impact on student safety.
“At Cody, we have two places within walking distance of the high school and middle school that sell it (Delta 8),” Dudrick said. “... Delta 8 has put countless students across the country in the emergency room, and this year six (Cody High School) students have gone to the ER because of it.”
White agreed that Delta 8 was a public health risk and urged legislators to move Sommers’ bill forward.
“I’ve worked with kids for a long time, and the kid mindset is, ‘If it’s not illegal, it can’t be bad for me,’” White said. “If we could have something passed so that Delta 8 products are illegal, the majority of law-abiding kids wouldn’t use it … I think at this point, that’s the best that we can do.”
Sommers’ bill successfully passed the travel committee on Feb. 2, and as of Feb. 6, it had passed the House Committee of the Whole and was awaiting a second reading.
The students’ pivot of support to Sommers’ bill comes as House Bills 137 and 138 — which were both sponsored by Newsome and drafted by Youth for Justice students — missed the Feb. 3 deadline for bills to be reported out of committee.
HB 137 had many of the same objectives of HB 108, and would have forbid the sale of cannabidiol products to — and purchase by — minors under the age of 21. The bill would have also provided cities and towns with the ability to regulate the sale of Delta 8 products.
HB 138 would have required one hour of age-appropriate suicide prevention education for middle school and high school students every school year.
Last month, Youth for Justice students told the Enterprise they felt both of their bills were essential to the safety of their school communities.
In mid-January, 19 Youth for Justice students traveled to the state capitol to lobby legislators for the successful passage of the bills. Students said that, while they felt there was widespread support among legislators for fixing the Delta 8 problem, there was less willingness to address the suicide issue.
“Everyone will say no drugs, but suicide is a much touchier issue,” junior Kelly Joyce said. “A lot of our legislators feel this is a problem, but just didn’t think this was the right solution.”
House Bills 137 and 138 were just two of 74 House bills and 14 Senate Files that missed the committee-reporting deadline on Feb. 3.
