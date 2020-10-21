It is official. Sleeping Giant Ski Area is now privately owned.
A Shoshone National Forest lease is complete between the Yellowstone Recreations Foundation and new owner Nick Piazza, under his Community Mountain LLC. This transfer only applies to the business itself as the land is leased through the Forest Service.
Piazza said the ski area and zipline will work towards zero-loss operations, and he will be making many investments in the mountain to make that goal possible.
“We are both excited and a little terrified to announce that we will be taking over operations of Sleeping Giant this fall,” Piazza said in a press release. “We want to give the 2020-21 season the best shot possible to be fun and successful.”
Season passes are now available for purchase, ranging from $20-$400. An adult pass is $400 while a child (6-12) season pass is $175.
Those with season passes get three consecutive-day tickets at Hogadon Basin Ski Area, two free lift tickets at Snow King Mountain Resort, and 50% off lift tickets at Antelope Butte and Meadowlark Ski areas.
One of the foremost operations the mountain is undertaking is snowmaking, which hasn’t been done at Sleeping Giant in seven years.
Snowmaking guns are already on the mountain and will start running once consistently cold temperatures begin.
Sleeping Giant will also have night skiing and snowboarding for the first time in its history. The ski area will be lit on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. using 32 solar-powered LED street lamps.
Included in the lighted experience will be the freestyle terrain park.
The only other ski area in the region with night skiing is Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson.
Piazza said the plan is to have the Cody High School alpine team practicing on the mountain on Tuesdays.
“I love the possibility of it,” alpine ski coach Rick Stonehouse said. “I’m optimistic we can make it a win-win for everyone involved.”
A new yurt is currently under construction at the base of the ski area. This will provide another space for people to get their gear on, eat lunch and socialize before hitting the slopes.
There is a meeting for people interested in becoming ski or snowboard instructors Oct. 27 at the Cody Country Art League on 836 Sheridan Ave. There will be a 6 p.m. session and 7:30 p.m. session. A reservation is required to attend as only 15 people per session will be allowed. To reserve go to fb.me/e/1DFrkRYcb or call Mountain Sports Director Chay Donnelly at 307-899-6536 for more info.
Experienced sawyers helped clear trails on Saturday, but the mountain still needs volunteer help in preparing for the upcoming season. If interested contact general manager Mike Gimmeson at 307-587-3125 or mgimmeson@skisg.com.
The mountain is also holding a logo contest. The winner of the design will get a free season pass or cash of equal value. The contest ends Friday. To enter, contact Gimmeson, marketing director Dean Madley at dmadley@skisg.com, or submit the logo to the Sleeping Giant Facebook.
