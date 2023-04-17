04172023-Airport-Sd2.jpg
Yellowstone Regional Airport Board Member Harold Musser speaks during an April 12 board meeting.

 Stephen Dow

With the start of the summer tourism season just a month away, early signs are that visitation to Yellowstone Regional Airport in May and June could be down significantly compared to previous years, with advance bookings for car rentals down 60% for those months compared to previous years.

wyomingforever
CJ Wyoming

I had to skip visiting an elderly relative earlier this spring because for the life of me I couldn't find a flight out of Cody to Atlanta for less than $1k that didn't take over 23 hours of travel time. I'm sure a lot of travelers are flying into Billings instead because of this very same issue. Losing Delta cut us off from much more than SLC.

