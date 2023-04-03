033023-Basinclinic-SD.jpg
Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan, center, speaks during a March 29 board meeting. McMillan is surrounded by board members Lenox Baker and Ty Nelson.

 Stephen Dow

Cody Regional Health’s satellite clinic in Basin is set to open April 11, although a hiring process is still underway for an advanced practice provider to run the day-to-day operations of the clinic.

