For much of his life, Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden has been guided by a piece of advice his father once shared with him.
“He told me, ‘If a community treats you well, you need to treat the community well,’” he said. “And I thought, ‘You know, that’s pretty good advice.’”
Since moving to Park County in the 1970s, Tilden has tried to follow that advice, whether by serving on the Cody School Board for 11 years or as the founding president for the Wyoming chapter of the Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.
And when he was asked by his friends and neighbors to run for county commissioner 12 years ago, Tilden did that, too.
After three terms and 12 years of service, Tilden is retiring from the board in December. As the current longest-serving commissioner, he will be taking valuable knowledge and perspective with him, said commission chair Dossie Overfield.
“As a commission, we don’t want to reinvent the wheel,” Overfield said. “If things have worked well in the past, or if they haven’t, it’s good to know that. That’s why people like Joe, who have spent so many years in service of the county, are so valuable. It’s good to have that insight and historical reference. It makes us a better commission.”
Even with years of school board experience, Tilden said joining the commission in 2011 was akin to “drinking through a fire hose.”
“There’s so much involved with the job, and you have to know so much about so many things from roads and bridges to the operations of the assessor’s and treasurer’s offices,” he said. “The job is just a constant learning experience.”
Tilden said he helped the county address two major challenges during his tenure, and those issues will likely continue to impact the county for the foreseeable future.
The first issue, he said, was finances and budgeting.
“Three years ago, I started a budget committee of elected officials and department heads to try to figure out what was going on,” Tilden said. “We learned our expenses were continuing to rise due to inflation, while our revenues were declining or staying flat. That’s a real problem, and it will continue to be a problem once this federal Covid funding slows down. The federal dollars are a short-term fix to a long-term problem.”
Tilden also said land use and development would continue to be an ongoing issue for commissioners.
“Balancing the need for development with the need for private property rights will always be a challenge,” he said.
Tilden said he was proud he “never made a decision based on politics and always tried to think about what was best for the people of Park County.” That being said, he did regret at least one decision he made during his years on the commission.
In 2014, the commission, serving as a school district boundary board, voted to expand the boundaries of Park County School District #1 to include Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park, Tilden said. The move was strongly encouraged by then-Governor Matt Mead, but Tilden ultimately regrets the decision.
“It’s really hard to say no when the governor is telling you it’s the right thing to do,” Tilden said. “But Yellowstone doesn’t pay us any property taxes, and they don’t pay anywhere near what they should pay in PILT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) funds. Even though I voted for it, I felt that Yellowstone has been taking care of their students since the park started, and it probably should have stayed that way.”
After years of public service, Tilden said he was looking forward to “not having to schedule my private life around my public life,” but he said he would miss the other commissioners and the county staff he has developed relationships with over the last 12 years.
“I feel really lucky to have worked with all these amazing people,” he said. “From the staff in the clerk’s and treasurer’s offices to the roads crew to buildings and grounds staff, we just have an amazing team of people who work to serve the county every day.”
Tilden said he was excited for incoming commissioner Scott Steward to take over his seat in January, and provided some advice he learned during his tenure.
“I would just say keep an open mind and don’t come into the job with any biases per se,” Tilden said. “Just remember that every decision you make as a commissioner affects someone’s life. So just try to do what is best for the people.
“You might not get every decision right, but if you try to do what is best for the people of Park County, I think that’s something to be proud of.”
