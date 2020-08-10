A Powell man has made an official request to change the name of two obscure mountain buttes southeast of Meeteetse.
In June, Powell resident Tyler Kerr submitted a request to change the name of the Squaw Teats, consisting of East Squaw Teat and West Squaw Teat. The request was sent to the United States Board on Geographic Names, a subsidiary of the United States Geological Survey. Kerr would like the names changed to the Crow Woman Buttes.
“I have never seen squaw used as a positive,” said Kerr in a phone interview last week. “I think these changes should be taken seriously where there is potential for making a large change in the meaning for a small amount of logistical changes.”
Kerr said the use of the word “squaw” bothers him much more than “teat,” which only appears to be used unofficially.
Squaw is considered a derogatory term for Native American women and has become “a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women” over time, said Vanessa Esquivido, a professor of American Indian Studies at California State University, Chico, in a recent Reno Gazette Journal article. The world famous Squaw Valley Ski Resort in California is now considering changing its name as well, and Merriam-Webster dictionary considers it an offensive term.
Still, the Park County commissioners unanimously voted to reject supporting the name change at their Aug. 4 meeting.
“The BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) feel the history and heritage of Park County is important and must remain the same today and tomorrow,” Joe Tilden, commissioner chairman, said in a formal statement to the Board on Geographic Names.
This ruling is similar to one the commissioners made in 2018 opposing changing the name of Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park to Buffalo Nations Valley, and Mount Doane to First Peoples Mountain. There has been no ruling on these requests yet.
“The Park County commissioners have never supported any name changes,” Tilden said.
But the commissioners did agree to rename County Road 6FU in 2004, which is now known as Stagecoach Trail.
Yellowstone National Park also changed Squaw Lake to Indian Pond.
A larger trend
In recent months, there has been a large outcry for tearing down monuments and names deemed to be offensive, across the nation. In July, the NFL’s Washington Redskins announced it would be changing its team name.
“I do not believe that we need to go, going around renaming monuments, statues, rivers, mountains, to change history,” said county commissioner Lloyd Thiel.
Kerr said his proposed name change involves “less offensive wording” than the current name, according to application materials, and said the Crow people were active in the area. He said he came across the issue when it was mentioned to him in passing by a coworker and then saw the buttes in person while performing wildlife research.
“Physically seeing them was part of the catalyst for wanting to see a change,” Kerr said.
He said recent events occurring nationally did not influence his decision to submit the proposal and that what is going on in other states is not “my business.”
“The more general ‘Indian woman’ would be likely to come across as an awkward euphemism for ‘Squaw,’ somewhat defeating the purpose of a name change,” Kerr said in his application proposal.
What’s in a name?
The buttes – sitting at 6,110 feet and 6,173 feet respectively – are a hardscrabble rises of sand and rocks jutting out about 14 miles east of Meeteetse on BLM land. Not well known for recreational use, they only involve a one-mile round trip hike with a mere 400 feet of elevation gain.
The buttes have left their mark on time because of their geologic presence. BGN reports that scientists have been studying geologic features on the mountains for more than 100 years.
The term “Squaw Buttes” appeared in a USGS report as early as 1906 and six years later it was designated such by the American Museum of Natural History. It is still an authoritative designation to this day.
A 1938 Coast and Geodetic Survey list of Wyoming triangulation stations used the names Squaw Teats and Squaw Teat for the features.
It does not appear any authoritative sources list the term “teat” in reference to the buttes, but according to Summitpost.org, there are at least seven Wyoming peaks that also reference this part of human anatomy.
Google Maps lists the road accessing the peaks as Squaw Teats Road. No request appears to be submitted regarding this name.
“I can see how in terms of changing the name of a road with signage it would be difficult,” Kerr said.
In 2008, BGN changed four similarly named features in South Dakota and Montana.
Will it change?
The BGN did not respond immediately to requests for comment on the name change and it is not clear how it will rule on the request.
“Because geographic names are part of the historical record of the United States, the BGN prefers to proceed cautiously with regard to the use of names in everyday language, as attitudes and perceptions of words considered to be offensive can vary among individuals and communities and can change connotation over time,” BGN stated in application documents.
The board said its guiding principle is to approve for federal use commonly used local names, and will consider changing names deemed derogatory or offensive to a group of people, or to eliminate duplicate naming that causes confusion. It said it only institutes name changes in “rare” cases but seems to give a priority for names considered derogatory, such as landmarks that contain direct slurs.
The BGN will investigate the background of a current name and will solicit input from local authorities who may have an interest in a particular feature. Angie Johnson, town of Meeteetse clerk, said it has not been approached for input on the topic. Kerr said he has not talked to any of his Native American friends about the issue either.
“I don’t mean to speak for them but how would I feel?” Kerr said. “It’s kind of tasteless.”
(1) comment
- might be a poignant moment to bring up the fact that here in Park County we have Dead Indian Peak above Dead Indian Meadows thru which flows Dead Indian Creek past Dead Indian Campground to its confluence with the Clarks Fork River via Dead Indian Falls...
I once wrote a satire piece that semi-seriously suggested the Park County Commissioners rename at least some of those Dead Indian landmarks to Stupid White Man to better reflect the Natives take on the situation...
