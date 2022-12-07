Kayden Rives, 5, was on a mission to find a Nerf gun. Cody Patrol Sgt. Seth Horn followed behind Kayden pushing the shopping cart, as the shopper led the way, weaving effortlessly throughout the toy aisles.
But, something caught his eye — a small, brightly colored football.
It caused him to stop dead in his tracks. He took it in his hands, stared at it for a few seconds, turned around slowly and smiled up at Horn.
The decision was easy after that. It went straight into the shopping cart.
Kayden resumed his hunt for a Nerf gun, but got distracted again. This time, he found a dirt bike.
“This is for 13 years and older, buddy,” Horn said to Kayden. “I don’t know how your mother would feel about me bringing you home with a dirt bike.”
Kayden shrugged, and continued with his mission, but he got distracted a third time.
“I think I need a helmet for my bike,” Kayden announced.
He found the perfect one, blue with a red flame across it. Horn helped him pick out the right size, and into the cart it went.
Kayden, along with around 19 other children from Cody, Powell, Burlington, Lovell and Meeteetse, participated in this year’s Shop with a Cop, where each child got at least $210 to spend on themselves and their families for Christmas.
This year, the Cody Police Department, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and Yellowstone National Park rangers partnered with kids.
The funds were raised through a Walmart grant and through donations from Cody Seamless Siding, a golf tournament donation, Papa Murphy’s, Wyoming Highway Patrol Association, Cody Coffee Roaster and Old Trail Town. Together, they raised over $4,000 for Shop with a Cop.
Walmart also donated a box or bag of cereal to each child, which they got to pick out.
All participants met on the west side of Walmart before grabbing a shopping cart and getting to work.
“We appreciate you taking the time out of your day to be here,” organizer and retired Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Rodney Miears told the officers who participated this year. “It’s pretty humbling, especially when you see these kiddos purchase not only for themselves but for their families.”
Some of the older children had a plan before the shopping spree even began.
“I already have the store mapped out,” Aaden Collins, 13, said as he explained he would really like to get a new phone this year.
“I want more electronics this year,” he said. “I have a flip phone right now.”
But, for Mack Mangus, 9, there was no plan, only the desire to find one thing in particular — Legos.
“I just love Legos,” Mack said.
For the officers, it was just as exciting.
For Yellowstone National Park Ranger Ryan Bock, the challenge was helping Scarlett Edwards, 8, find a holiday outfit.
“Her mom wanted to make sure [Scarlett] got a Christmas dress,” Bock said. “But I have sons so that’s not necessarily my forte.”
But, onward he went, helping Scarlett dig through sparkly dresses, holding up different ones for her to look at and telling her the one she picked was beautiful.
It was Bock’s third year participating in Shop with a Cop, and he had one goal this year, to make sure Scarlett thought of herself.
“I love it every year,” he said. “Just watching the excitement on the kids’ faces. It’s a great opportunity for themselves [because] they sometimes think of everyone but themselves.”
The first item Scarlett put in her cart was a box of frosted flakes, but it was difficult for her to decide on a present for herself.
“I’m trying to decide,” Scarlett said as she walked up and down the aisles thinking about what she should get.
She ended up finding a doll that brought a smile to her face, so it went directly into the shopping cart.
For Kodi Barela, 10, it was vital she shopped for her family first. She found presents for all of her sisters, stepsisters, mom, grandmother and stepfather.
“I’ll buy for my family first, and then I’ll see what I want,” Kodi said.
By the end of it, she only had one or two items in her cart for herself.
Kodi was partnered with Powell Chief of Police Roy Eckerdt. It was his first year participating in Shop with a Cop.
“It’s an amazing experience to see these kids come in here with this amount of money to spend, and they spend it on their family,” he said.
After shopping at Walmart, the kids and officers headed to the Cody Auditorium to wrap their presents.
Charlee Keller, 9, spent a solid five minutes picking out the perfect wrapping paper for her dog’s present.
“She found presents for her mom, dad, brother and herself,” Park County Deputy Lisa Cooke said. “But it was important she found the right wrapping paper for her dog because they’re family too.”
The night ended with the hustle and bustle of gift wrapping and mouths stuffed with pizza, but there is no doubt the kids are ready to do it all over again.
As Aaden said, “every year when they announce Shop with a Cop, I get so excited.”
