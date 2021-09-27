The 40th annual Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale was partially back to normal this year and the money spent on artwork reflected that recovery.
More than $1,178,000 worth of art was sold when the gavel dropped on the last piece from what the show’s director said was a top slate of artists, the highest total since 2018.
Last year, in altered arrangements with the Quick Draw downtown and only a select group of people allowed at the in-person auction due to COVID concerns, roughly $700,000 worth of art was sold.
The Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale benefits the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. This event was held in conjunction with By Western Hands’ exhibit for Western Functional Art during the annual week-long celebration of the arts, Rendezvous Royale. It has morphed into a key shoulder event for Cody’s tourist season, bringing hundreds of people in each year.
The art show, produced by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, generated more than $1.5 million in gross revenue. While in-person attendance was limited, hundreds of patrons, artists and community members were able to enjoy a variety of art-related events throughout the week, culminating with the annual Quick Draw on Saturday morning.
The live auction’s highest selling work went to Tucker Smith for his iconic mountain sheep titled “Glacier Carved,” which sold for $65,000. Pieces were sold online with the LiveAuctioneers platform, through phone bidding and in-person bidding at the 15,000-square-foot tent.
“We truly could not have pulled this off if not for the tenacity and dedication of the best art show director in the West, Kathy Thompson, the volunteers who came from Nevada, Utah and Washington to participate as well as the loyal volunteers from Cody who show up year after year,” Chamber CEO Tina Hoebelheinrich said. “Workforce became an issue for our tent and food vendors, so a tremendous thank you to the facilities team at the Center of the West who never rested and helped us overcome every challenge.”
The Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale is a fine art sale with a contemporary Western theme, offering works relating to the land, people and wildlife of the American West. Artists offer a broad range of stylistic interpretations of the West, in oil, watercolor, pastel, sculpture, ceramic and mixed media. All works are original art. Visit rendezvousroyale.org for available works.
