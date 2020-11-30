Northwest College may be expanding further into the Cody area.
Lisa Watson, interim president of the college, said the college is in early talks with the Cody School District to expand its footprint into Cody High School. Details are still scant, but Watson and superintendent Peg Monteith met and talked about the possibility of the college renting some classroom space in CHS that isn’t heavily used and offering some college courses directly to Cody students on the CHS campus as well as courses for NWC students.
“It was really interesting to see the school, but more importantly, to talk to them about what they want for their students,” Watson said. “If we’re going to have tight times and have to live within our means, then we need to share our thoughts and share our resources and support each other with our operations and with educating our students to make sure they receive what they need to receive.”
Last year, nearly a quarter of the student body at NWC was made up of concurrent or dual-credit enrollees, or students who get a credit both during and after high school from the college courses they take.
Watson sees this not only as a way to improve the quality of the offerings for students but as a way to potentially draw new students into NWC.
“You see a pathway students may not have seen before in high school,” Watson said. “If there’s a faculty member and you see they’re teaching a class in the high school, you might take that class, right?”
Learning from that faculty member in high school might encourage a student to follow up with them in their post-secondary education, Watson said.
There are many details to be worked out in the coming months.
From certificates to bachelor’s
Northwest College may soon be offering a new degree program.
The Powell-based school is waiting on final approval to launch a bachelor’s of applied sciences program. The new degree would be the only four-year degree at the college, adding to a multitude of associate’s degrees and certificates already offered by the school.
The program would allow students to achieve a higher level of education in many of the trade programs.
“For example, if you went back to school and decided you wanted a degree in welding or drafting or something like that,” said Watson, “if you wanted to move up in your company or start your own business, then you could come back and get your BAS and it gives you that kind of well-rounded education that’s geared toward that skillset, to let you be able to do those things.”
Beyond the trades courses, the degree will also include classes on business and writing, plus classes designed to prepare students for management or entrepreneurship. Watson said surveys done by the college showed a lot of local interest in this type of program.
The college hopes to launch the program next fall, pending accreditation.
