The bus barn is open for school staff and Tuesday city planning and zoning board members unanimously approved an amended site plan for the Cody School District that includes a revised landscape plan.
The meeting followed a discussion between city and school district staff last week where the district was granted a temporary occupancy permit to allow them to fully move in.
City planning director Todd Stowell said the district had been allowed to do some work and move some stuff in after the visit by the building inspector and thus was never completely barred from the building during the process.
One of the main changes in the revised plan is that the school district agreed to move some of its vegetation – trees and shrubs, more to the north to break up the side of the building. Developer Kip Thiel, who purchased the land to the north of the bus barn property and is developing a subdivision, said he liked that idea as well.
