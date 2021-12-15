After a big decline in cases of COVID, there are signs of a possible rise again.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 70 active confirmed and probable cases, up from 57 late last week.
Hospitalizations also rose again, with nine people hospitalized for COVID at Cody Regional Health as of Tuesday afternoon and two at Powell Valley Healthcare.
Last Thursday, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said trends were showing both the end of one rise and the possible start of another uptick.
“As expected, hospitalization and death rates are declining in response to active case rates declining over several weeks,” Billin said. “However, wastewater testing and active cases are trending up again.”
He said that predictsan increase in hospitalizations.
