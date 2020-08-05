A Cody man was sentenced to a quarter century in prison and $35,466 in restitution for his role in a 50-minute crime spree through Billings in September 2018.
In February, Ryan McElmury, 42, pleaded guilty to nine total felonies–three counts robbery, two counts aggravated burglary, three counts assault with a weapon and one count of theft. Two charges for criminal endangerment were dismissed per his plea agreement.
During the chase, McElmury left 15 crime scenes, stole five vehicles and held four civilians at gunpoint.
“This was akin to a Hollywood action movie,” Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said shortly after the event. “But it’s not. This is serious.”
One of the people held at gunpoint was a district judicial candidate, according to the Billings Gazette. This individual, Yellowstone County District Judge Colette Davies, spoke at McElmury’s sentencing hearing.
McElmury also broke into three properties–including two homes where families were sleeping inside, and drove a vehicle at an officer in a squad car.
Gunshots were fired by authorities and McElmury throughout the chase, hitting vehicles and businesses.
Miraculously, no one was hurt or injured in the incident other than McElmury who suffered minor wounds.
District Judge Matthew Wald sentenced McElmury to 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended.
The largest of the fines McElmury must pay is $13,358.11 to the law firm Wilber and Associates, P.C.
