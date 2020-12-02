Cody restaurateur Gary Johnson is adding another eating establishment in town with his recent purchase of the Sunset House building from Bill Garlow.
He finalized the purchase of the business Nov. 11 and was also approved for renovations by the Cody Planning and Zoning Board to expand the seating space at what will be called Wyoming Roadhouse.
Johnson’s application was to construct an outdoor dining area with approximately 32 seats – eight tables with four seats each – under a pergola-roof, also calls for a new front entryway, parapet on the front and north sides of the existing building, and an outdoor waiting area at the restaurant at 1651 8th Street.
Further, changes to the parking lot are proposed that will add eight spaces.
Johnson already owns Millstone Pizza Company and Brewery in Cody and Powell, as well as More Burgers and Shakes locations in Cody and Riverton.
The Sunset House closed in 2017 after 30 years of operating.
