For now, subzero temperatures are a thing of the past.
The National Weather Service in Riverton predicts lows in Cody this week won’t go below 4 degrees Fahrenheit, with highs expected to peak at 36 degrees Friday.
Residents are coming out of a week when 4 degrees would’ve been a blessing as a high most days.
NWS tallied the low in Cody on Friday as minus 20 around 5 a.m. with a windchill as low as minus 36.
Many area plumbers and other service companies reported being slammed with calls from people who had lost water or heat.
Along with last week’s frigid temps came a fair bit of snow.
NWS recorded 8 inches from an observer roughly two miles southwest of Cody and 6 inches just northeast of town.
