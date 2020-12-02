Cleaning
LAUREN MODLER

Jack Vail sanitizes a locker at the Rec Center on Tuesday. Employees sanitize every locker between use and they give a bottle of cleaning solution to everyone working out so they can sanitize their machine between uses. Cardio machines are spread out 6 feet, masks are required when not actively working out and only 50 people are allowed in the pool area at a time to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

