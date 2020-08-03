Insufficient bedrock to support Cody’s new water tank foundation off Beacon Hill has caused a month’s delay and extra cost for the City of Cody.
But when the $3.6 million, 1-million-gallon tank is connected to the city’s water distribution system later this fall, Cody residents in some parts of town could enjoy slightly higher water pressure.
More importantly, the city will have a treated-water storage system as a backup tank should the city take its 2-million-gallon tank off-line for repair, upgrades or maintenance, and more water in storage and available should a major fire occur.
“Waterline, water tap and pump station are main project components,” city public works director Phillip Bowman said in late April when city councilors awarded a $3.11 million Beacon Hill Water Tank and Water Main Extension Project construction contract to Harris Trucking and Construction.
The Cody company’s bid was lower than the engineer’s estimated construction cost, and therefore under budget.
In a special council meeting July 14, city councilors approved two change orders on the project. Together, the changes increase Harris Trucking’s contract by $311,949, thereby raising the project cost by $3.42 million.
Despite the change, the city remains generally on track with the project and its available funding, Bowman said.
“Even with the change orders, it pushes us a little bit above that ($3.6 million),” he said on Tuesday. “But it doesn’t blow it up completely. We don’t have to consider the more severe options of stopping and re-scoping the project.”
Bedrock issue
Harris Trucking began excavation the end of May.
While digging, Harris Trucking discovered the bedrock under the area engineers had chosen for the water tank’s foundation dipped at a steeper angle than early geotechnical and test pit explorations had shown.
This meant there was not enough bedrock along the west edge to support the tank.
T-O Engineers, project engineer for design and construction management, was notified and worked with the geotechnical engineer Rimrock Engineering of Billings along with city staff to decide how to best address the issue.
According to agenda documents, to ensure the tank is fully supported on the rock, they decided to move the foundation about 40 feet to the east, farther into the hillside.
“This will provide for subgrade uniformity and stability for the tank,” Rimrock Engineering said in a June 16 letter.
The option to move was favored over continuing to excavate until competent bedrock were found or installing some type of pier-foundation system to support the west tank wall.
Change orders
The first change order created a $68,633 credit for the project, lowering the overall contract amount with Harris to $3.04 million.
In addition, the order increased the Harris contract time by 27 days, extending the date of substantial completion – when the tank is connected the city’s treated water distribution system – from Oct. 16 to Nov. 12.
A second change order authorizes Harris Trucking to do the extra rock excavation needed to move the tank.
“This rock excavation is at a greater depth and is in a harder rock material than the rock excavation identified in the original project plans ..., and is therefore eligible for a change of unit price through a change order,” Bowman wrote in an agenda summary.
For the additional rock excavation, Harris Trucking agreed the city could pay for the extra work based on actual hours and at hourly equipment rates.
Change Order No. 2 defines the hourly equipment rates for each piece of equipment required for the task, and sets $380,582 as the maximum pay, which increased the Harris Trucking contract amount to $3.42 million.
Funding OK
The overall $3.6 million project estimate covers planning, engineering and construction costs.
The city is using a combination of revenue sources, including a Wyoming Water Development Commission grant for 66.7% of project costs, or $2.41 million, and Water Fund Reserves for the remaining 33.3%.
Combined, the change orders add $311,949 to the project cost.
Bowman said about $60,000 remains in the original project grant that could be applied toward the change order cost with WWDC approval.
More grant money may be available from WWDC through its construction contingency funds with approval of the WWDC Board of Commissioners; however, that decision will have to wait until that board meets in September or October, Bowman said.
In the “worst case scenario,” the money for the extra expense could come through a budget amendment to the unrestricted funds in the city’s Water Enterprise Fund, he said.
