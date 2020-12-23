Ian Townsend made it home for Christmas.
Returning home on Friday from his first round of 10-week basic duty U.S. Army training was the 2020 Cody High School graduate stationed in Fort Jackson, S.C.
His parents, Robert and Renee Townsend, hugged him upon his arrival at Yellowstone Regional Airport. The last time they had seen their son he was a youth heading into service. He returned a soldier.
Ian Townsend admitted his first time away from home without family by his side did not come easily. But as time passed he said he found a “second family” among his platoon members.
“It was an interesting experience,” he said.
A typical day at basic training involves a 4:30 a.m. wakeup, 5 a.m. physical training, and then 10 hours of training exercise only separated by lunch and dinner.
“It means a lot (being home) considering I’ve been treated like dirt. Now I’m going to get fat and lazy,” Ian Townsend said.
Wading through air so muggy it seemed he could cut it with a knife, Ian Townsend, 18, said he sweated profusely early on in training. But as the temperatures plummeted in November, that humidity turned to a damp freeze, chilling his bones to the core.
“We were very, very cold,” he said.
One drill, affectionately referred to as “NIC at Night,” involved a 300-meter crawl filled with sensory overload. As they pushed through the muck, real bullets flew through the air overhead and fake grenades and flares detonated around them; all for the purpose of simulating a battle scenario.
Hearing his son’s tales of feat and foible, Robert Townsend said, brought back memories from when he was in basic training 34 years ago.
Some aspects of Army life may have changed since then, but he said many of the trials and tribulations remain the same, which Ian Townsend said gave him some motivation.
“You’ve got to stay healthy, you’ve got to stay physically fit,” Robert Townsend said, “and you’ve got to perform exactly what they want you to do, and the Army will take care of the rest.”
One similar experience they shared was the NIC at Night drill, which Robert Townsend did his own rendition of in 1986.
“I rolled over so I could look at all the tracers and I got yelled at,” he said with a laugh.
Robert couldn’t resist sending a little contraband to his son in the form of some chewing gum slipped into Ian’s mail parcel.
“Snuck that in,” he said with a smirk.
Most of Ian’s field exercises consisted of long backpack hikes known as “ruck marches.” With their backpacks filled with clothes and camping supplies, the platoons covered 22 miles over a three-day jaunt to finish off training.
These past 10 weeks are just the beginning of Ian’s Army career.
On Jan. 3, he’ll head back for advanced individual training as a finance technician. This work will include government contracting and other monetary services. After that it’s Ranger and Airborne schools.
Robert never saw action while serving in the Army but was nearly called into combat during the first Gulf War.
Soon his son will return to base, but before then there will be a particularly special Christmas for the Townsend family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.