The former home of Caroline Lockhart, which was demolished earlier this month, was not a candidate for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, despite its considerable ties to Park County history.
Brian Beauvais, curator of the Park County Archives and member of the Park County Historic Preservation Commission, said there had been no discussions about submitting the old Lockhart Inn, located on Yellowstone Avenue, for inclusion on the register.
The primary reason, he said, was that the property’s “historical integrity” was no longer intact. In 1984, the building was moved from its original location on Rumsey Avenue after the city of Cody considered demolishing it to make way for a parking lot.
“One of the considerations for whether a property should be listed is its historical integrity,” Beauvais said. “The Lockhart house had been moved and was no longer in its original location, which removed some of that integrity. If somebody had asked us to look into it, we certainly would have, but I think we would have faced an uphill battle in getting that particular property listed.”
Even if the Lockhart house had been listed on the register, the property still could have been demolished, said Beauvais, who noted that one Park County property formerly on the register — the old Homesteaders Historical Museum/Shoshone Project headquarters in Powell — was demolished in 1974, just a year after being listed.
“Just because it’s on the national register does not mean it’s protected from destruction or alteration,” he said. “If the property owner demolishes the building, they’re not going to be arrested. They’re not going to be fined.”
Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. Beauvais said that, while being on the register does not prevent buildings from being demolished, there are other advantages, including grants to fund preservation of the sites.
“Being on the register would open accessibility to various historical preservation grants, along with some tax incentives private property owners could use,” he said. “And of course, it just helps people be aware of the historical nature of the building.”
Park County is currently home to 41 properties listed on the national register, ranging from the Buffalo Bill Dam to the Heart Mountain Relocation Center to the Wapiti Ranger Station, according to Wyoming’s State Historic Preservation Office.
Beauvais said the historic preservation commission is currently in the process of submitting applications for two additional county properties: the Sage Creek Community Clubhouse east of Cody and the Homesteader Museum in Powell.
Beauvais said all nominations for the national register are community-led and the historic preservation commission requires the support of property owners to proceed with the application. For example, the commission has been working for several years to include the Needle Creek Cabins, which are located on U.S. Forest Service land, on the national register, but the project has been tabled because the agency has not provided permission to proceed, he said.
Beauvais said the historic preservation commission welcomes community engagement and suggestions on what county properties are worth listing on the register.
“We love when people bring places to our attention,” Beauvais said. “We’re really open to any and all suggestions.”
A full list of Park County’s historic places can be found at wyoshpo.wyo.gov/index.php/nr-by-county-test/14-park-county.
