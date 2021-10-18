Many people are excited or at least intrigued by the idea of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Cody, although some reservations have also been raised.
The announcement Oct. 3 ignited a lot of excitement within the area’s LDS community, who currently have to travel to Billings to go to the nearest temple.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building a temple in Cody will be a blessing to the members of the church, and will be beneficial to the community in general,” Luke Hopkin said. “Currently members of the church from across the Big Horn Basin spend time and money in Billings to attend the temple there. Now they will come to Cody. Temples and their grounds are crafted and maintained with great care.
“Across the world temples help beautify the communities where they are built. Cody would hardly exist if the early members of the church had not come to settle the basin. The temple is a reflection of the faith of a religion that helped build and shape the town we all love so much.”
Temples are sites with special significance to Latter-day Saints, as they are the site of important life events, such as marriages and are considered architecturally significant buildings.
Some community members expressed worry about the building itself causing issues.
“I am, frankly, most concerned with the location,” Janet Bucknell said. “I do not want the natural view of the Shoshone Canyon to Red Butte to Heart Mountain to the McCullough Peaks to be visually interrupted by this man-made institutional structure. The flashing red beacon above the cop shop is more than enough distraction.”
Lyndsey East said she was excited at the idea of seeing a temple in town.
“I think having a temple here in Cody will be a good thing,” she said. “I was born and raised being Mormon and it was great. I even got sealed to my parents in the temple in Billings. Not to mention a temple is one of the most beautiful buildings ever.”
The Enterprise asked people on Facebook what they thought of the temple, and the question garnered nearly 200 responses. Most comments were positive, or said it didn’t affect them one way or another.
“I support any and all religions and the ability to better one’s self because of their firm belief in a higher power,” Dalton Banks said. “I support anyone’s desire to worship where and how they desire. This place of worship will be a great addition to the community and those followers it will serve.”
Some said it was fitting given the extensive history of LDS pioneers in the Big Horn Basin.
“I believe it is an awesome decision,” Miles Hollowell said. “Lots of LDS history in Cody. The entire Big Horn Basin and beyond will benefit. Our irrigation infrastructure would not be what it is today without the LDS knowledge and blood, sweat and tears.”
Others balked at the idea of a building being built that, after an open house for everyone in the community, would be restricted to LDS members.
“The money would be better spent on the needy,” Fred Peterson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.