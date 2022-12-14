The number of write-in votes cast by Park County residents more than doubled during the 2022 general election, jumping from 3,687 in the 2018 general to 8,692 in 2022.
“You would definitely be safe in saying Park County had an exceptionally large number of write-in votes cast in the general election, both compared to past elections in the county and compared to other parts of the state,” Park County Elections Office Clerk CJ Baker said in a Dec. 8 press release.
The high number of write-ins was seen primarily in major statewide races, according to Park County election results. A total of 1,284 write-ins were cast in the governor’s race, while an additional 1,088 were cast in the superintendent of public instruction race.
In the governor’s race, the majority of write-ins — 1,256 in total — was cast for Brent Bien. He had lost the primary election to incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon, receiving roughly 30% of the vote.
Similarly, in the superintendent of public instruction race, the bulk of write-ins — 1,060 in total — was cast for outgoing superintendent Brian Schroeder who lost the primary election to Megan Degenfelder when he received over 38% of the vote.
In the 2018 general election, Park County voters cast 123 write-in ballots in the governor’s race and 134 in the superintendent’s race, according to Park County elections reports, meaning the number of write-in ballots in each race increased by 944% and 712%, respectively, compared to the previous general election.
In both the governor and superintendent races, Park County entered more write-in votes than any other county in the state, according to statistics from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office.
Local races also saw high numbers of write-ins, according to the county’s 2022 elections data.
For example, 1,142 write-in votes were cast in the Park County commissioners race. Tyson Williams and Matt Scott, who both lost in the primary race for the seats, dominated the write-in votes with 805 and 111 write-in ballots cast, respectively.
The race for Cody School Board had an active write-in campaign, with candidate Tim Lasseter being a regular presence at debates despite not officially filing for a seat. He received 614 of the 675 write-in ballots cast in the race.
In the 2018 general election, Park County voters cast 524 write-in ballots in the county commission race and 55 in the Cody School Board race, meaning the number of write-in ballots in each race increased by 118% and 1,127%, respectively, compared to the previous general election.
Other races with over 500 write-in votes in the 2022 general election included House District 24 (595 write-ins), U.S. Representative (562 write-ins) and Secretary of State (539 write-ins).
State law only requires local elections offices to review write-ins when they could affect the ultimate results of the race.
For example, in the general election, the Park County Elections Office had to look at the write-ins in just two races where not enough candidates filed: the Meeteetse Conservation District’s rural seat and the Meeteetse Museum District. Those races were won by Shawn Shepperson and Michael Oliver, respectively.
However, due to the large amount of write-in ballots cast this year, the elections office decided to also review the write-ins cast for the federal, state and county races, plus the Cody School Board race. All results were compiled informally and are “very much unofficial tallies,” Baker said.
