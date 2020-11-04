One newcomer was selected to both the Northwest College and West Park Hospital boards, while the incumbents running again also retained their seats.
Tara Kuipers was elected to replace Luke Anderson on the NWC board after Anderson did not seek reelection. Kuipers received 4,441 votes (35%).
“I’m very excited and extremely humbled,” she said. “Seeing the support of the community is very overwhelming and is an honor. I’m excited to start learning and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to serve.”
Incumbent Bob Newsome retained his seat, finishing just ahead of Kuipers with 4,444 votes (35%).
“I had hoped it would go that way,” Newsome said. “Everybody is in it to win it. It’s really nice everybody thinks I did a good enough job to give me a second shot at it.
“We’re going to have to do some pretty serious reorganizing. I appreciate the support from everyone and I hope to keep pushing the college down the right path.”
Richard Jones finished third in the race with 3,803 votes (30%).
In the lone contested race on the West Park Hospital Board of Trustees, Glenn Nielson received 4,373 votes (56%) to defeat Frank Middleton with 3,341 votes (43%).
“I take it soberly and with responsibility to the voters,” Nielson said. “I hope people have gotten educated to my principals and values that I put forth.”
He said he feels his financial background will be of use in the position.
“I plan to educate myself and will step forth and get involved to make sure we have the highest quality and most affordable health care we can.”
Running unopposed, Lenox Baker of Meeteetse earned 388 votes and Ty Nelson received 6,613 to maintain their seats on the board.
The three incumbents for the Riverside Cemetery also kept their seats. Tara Hart finished with 4,690 votes (30%) Chan Richard 4,444 (29%) and Gary Williams 3,864 (25%). Challenger Greg Blenkinsop earned 2,392 votes (15%).
