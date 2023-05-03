The jury trial for Nina Webber of Wapiti has been postponed until the end of June due to her counsel Timothy Blatt’s request for additional time to prepare for the trial, according to a motion filed in April.

(1) comment

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Lock her up for a year and make sure she NEVER gets a hunting license again. People should not get away with this egregious behavior

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.