An older adult Park County man died earlier this month, the 17th county death related to COVID-19.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, he was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
The man was one of 28 local COVID-19 related deaths out of a state total of 550 since the pandemic began.
In Park County there were seven lab confirmed cases in the last 24 hours and there are 106 active cases as of Wednesday morning.
