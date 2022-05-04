More than 100 years ago, the first cars lined up to enter Yellowstone National Park through the east gate.
The entrance, which also served as the Yellowstone National Park Sylvan Pass Ranger Station, featured a small cabin with entrance and exit gates on either side, constructed out of large logs for a rustic look.
On Friday, the gate wll once again open for the season, welcoming vehicles for the 107th year as the Park itself celebrates 150 years this summer.
The East Entrance to Yellowstone opened to horse-drawn traffic in 1903, with the first motor vehicles allowed in the Park in 1915, according to a Cody Enterpise story. The first cars to come to the east gate did so on July 4, 1915. J.M. Schwoob, owner of the Cody Trading Company, drove the first car through the gate.
The first year saw 193 entrance permits issued. It was estimated by park historian Tim Manns in an Enterprise story in 1985 that about 772 people entered the Park in 1915.
A five-passenger car was charged $7.50 in 1915 to enter the Park, while a seven-passenger was charged $10 and a single passenger car paid $5.
In 2021, the entrance saw 210,612 people, a new record for the gate. A seven-day pass for a private, non-commercial vehicle today costs $35, with an annual pass for $70.
The gate has had various different structures at the site. While the exact dates are unknown, at some point after the ’20s, the log cabin gave way to a more modern structure which featured two small buildings connected by one roof over the two lanes to enter and exit.
In the late ’40s or early ’50s, the roof connecting the two buildings was removed.
The east gate in its current form was built in 1967.
Designed by Sheridan architects Adrian H. Malone and Associates, the gateway features an articulated gabled roof of four A-frames to echo the nearby Absaroka Mountains and harmonized with older Park structures such as the Old Faithful Inn, according to a Cody Enterprise article.
The structure was stained in earth tones to blend with the landscape. The concrete buttresses are equipped to divert water from the roof to areas off the roadways.
The entrance was designed as part of a program to modernize tourist services and facilities. At the time the estimated cost for the project was $60,000.
