Signed, sealed and delivered, a fifth-penny tax will be asked of Park County voters come November.
With the Cody and Powell city councils and Meeteetse Town Council giving their approval, now all of the county’s municipalities have shown support for the tax going on the ballot.
The Park County commissioners signed off on the tax resolution Tuesday morning.
But at their June 2 meeting, the commissioners violated state statute by attempting to mandate the tax would not automatically go back on the ballot in four years if passed this fall. Under Wyoming law, any optional 1% sales and use tax must be asked of voters at every other subsequent general election until rejected.
“This is four years and it stops. It would have to be voted on again,” commissioner Jake Fulkerson clarified on Tuesday. “All this resolution does is put it in front of the voters, for the voters to make the decision.”
When the Cody City Council voted to approve supporting the resolution, it passed the original, legal version provided under state statute.
“I think we’re pretty close to needing this,” Cody Mayor Matt Hall said, who added he hopes the vote passes. “We’re going to see some stuff possibly at the state level that’s going to make this compulsory for us to operate our local government.”
The last general purpose tax asked of voters occurred in 2012, rejected by 60% of the voters. A specific purpose capital tax passed in 2016 with 51%, while 45% opposed and 4% did not select either.
Although specific projects cannot be delineated on the ballot for a general purpose tax, commissioners Lloyd Thiel and Lee Livingston said this doesn’t stop the county from having specific plans in mind.
“If you don’t like the way I’m spending your money, then don’t reelect me,” Thiel said.
If passed, the tax would provide the county about $3.3-$3.4 million in annual revenue.
“It’ll put us in a position so we can plan in the future for projects, for which where we are right now, we’re not there,” chair Joe Tilden said.
But the $1.9 million county budget crunch that helped usher in the decision to bring the tax to the ballot may not be as dire as some projected over the course of the last year.
Fulkerson said certain departments like the county attorney’s office and information and technology came in more than $100,000 under budget.
“It appears there might be carryover funds that may help with the deficit,” Fulkerson said.
But even so, Fulkerson said the county’s current source of revenue generation is “unsustainable” in order to provide the current level of services for the long term, not only with special projects, but with maintenance that may go by the wayside if a tax is rejected.
“There’s some things we won’t be able to do as a county, and I just want people to be aware of that,” commissioner Dossie Overfield said.
Assessor position not replaced
At their meeting Tuesday, the commissioners denied by a 3-2 vote allowing Pat Meyer, Park County assessor, to immediately replace an assessor. Tilden and Thiel cast the minority votes.
“I didn’t think the decision was very good,” Meyer said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.
Meyer now must undergo a 90-day trial period before returning to the commissioners if he wants to renew his case for replacing the employee.
He said due to there being no formal college training for performing assessor work, any new employee he hires needs about a year on the job to be a contributor to his department.
Meyer said if he has more staff, they can find more sources of valuation and thereby revenue for the county.
“If we’re not getting money for the county, we’re not getting money for the kids in the schools, and the hospitals,” he said.
Also, he said as oil and gas revenues decline into the foreseeable future, the county will need to keep finding new sources of income.
Since 2019, the commissioners have enacted a hiring freeze on replacing all county positions, unless proven to the commissioners a job must be filled. There are now at least six county departments short of an employee typically on staff.
The commissioners are currently hashing out final details of the 2020/21 fiscal budget that may be completed as soon as next Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 8:15 a.m.
