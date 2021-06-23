With tourist season in full swing and seemingly every business hiring, Park County boasts one of the state’s lowest unemployment rates.
For May, the rate dropped from 5.2% to 4.6%. The state average remained unchanged at 4.6%.
The county rate reflects how well the area has recovered from the pandemic downturn. Last May it was 8.4%.
The other largest decreases occurred in Teton (down from 15.9% to 5.9%), Natrona (down from 11.4% to 6.9%) and Campbell (down from 9.8% to 6.2%) counties
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Wyoming’s unemployment rate was much lower than its May 2020 level of 8.5% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.8%.
From April to May, unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased in most counties. Unemployment rates often decline in May as warmer weather brings seasonal job gains in leisure and hospitality, construction, professional and business services, and government. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Teton (down from 7.1% to 5.9%), Park (down from 5.2% to 4.6%), Natrona (down from 7.5% to 6.9%), and Johnson (down from 5.3% to 4.7%) counties.
From May 2020 to May 2021, unemployment rates fell in every county. Jobless rates were especially high in May 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decreases in 2021 reflect a return toward more normal levels.
In May 2021, the lowest unemployment rates were reported in Crook County at 3.9%, and Weston and Niobrara counties, both at 4.0%. The highest rates were found in Natrona County at 6.9%, and Sublette and Sweetwater counties, both at 6.7%. Many of the counties with the highest unemployment rates were in areas of the state that are highly dependent on the energy sector.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 263,300 in May 2020 to 273,300 in May 2021, an increase of 10,000 jobs (3.8%). Nonfarm employment was unusually low in May 2020 because of widespread economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State offers assistance
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services can help job seekers find high-wage, in-demand jobs and provide a more skilled workforce for Wyoming employers. As the state emerges from the effects of the pandemic, it is more important now than ever before that individuals get the education and training they need to secure well-paying jobs, according to DWS.
“We know that many people are ready to get back to work now that the economy is recovering,” said DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley. “What a lot of folks may not realize is that we have several programs in place to help them gain the skills needed to secure not just a job, but a new, and possibly better, career.”
The state has opted out of federal unemployment insurance benefits, and those payments ended June 19. However, job seekers looking for new opportunities can use the no-cost services at Wyoming’s 20 workforce centers to gain the skills needed to land a better job. Some of the services available at workforce centers around the state include:
• Training assistance for occupational certificates or licenses
• On-the-job training from employers
• Apprenticeships for paid hands-on experience in the field
• Tuition assistance to help complete a GED certificate or college degree
• Assistance with job searches, resume writing, mock interviews and more
Individuals who have been laid off may qualify for financial assistance. Job seekers can learn more about available programs by visiting one of the 20 workforce centers around Wyoming.
