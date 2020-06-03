Republican Nina Webber is one of three candidates running for one of Cody’s seats in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
House District 24 encompasses Cody from 23rd Street west and includes all of the North Fork, South Fork and part of Yellowstone.
She lists preventing new taxes, protecting the Second Amendment, promoting firearms business in Cody, and working to prevent Wyoming’s Republican party from including politicians who won’t support conservative principles in legislature as a few of her main issues.
“It is extremely fraudulent for a Democrat masquerading as a conservative Republican to campaign on conservative values and then go to Cheyenne and vote left-leaning, such as new taxes, new regulations and against firearms,” she said on her campaign site.
Webber was born in Casper and has lived in the Big Horn Basin for most of her life. Much of her early years were spent with her grandfather on ranches in Farson and Lander where she herded cattle, rode horses and stayed in the original homestead ranchhouse in Farson.
Webber graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and human resources. She holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Mary in North Dakota.
After moving to Thermopolis, she was an active member of the Republican Party, was elected as county clerk and served for five years.
Her public service began when the Hot Springs County Commissioners appointed her as Hot Springs County Clerk in 2014. Later that year, she won a four-year term.
In that role she worked with elections, budgets, grants, titles, licenses and historical documents. Webber said she also developed relationships in Cheyenne with the secretary of state, treasurer and governor when setting up county, state and national elections.
In addition to her time in government, she worked as a land accounting manager “Land Man” at GAS Ventures, owner of a well servicing company in the basin, and was a nursing home administrator in Thermopolis.
Webber lives on the North Fork. She is first vice-president of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and a first vice-president of the Park County Republican Women’s Party. She also is a delegate to the Wyoming State Republican Convention.
Webber enjoys yoga, photography, elk hunting, shooting, training and working bird dogs, and has hunted Africa. She belongs to the NRA, Safari Club International and Wyoming Gun Owners. She owns a Cody consulting business and often works and consults for GR Auctions and The Village Shoppe.
She also attends services at Cody Cowboy Church.
For more information on her biography, stands on issues, platforms, photos and to view her blog, visit ninawebber.com.
