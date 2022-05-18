For the next two years, there will once again be polling places for the primary and general elections in every Park County town, as well as on South Fork.
That includes Clark, where two years ago a proposal to close that polling place had led to an uproar among local residents and a move soon after by the Park County commissioners to maintain that location.
There will also be locations in Wapiti, Meeteetse, Garland and Powell with two in Cody. As usual, Cody locations will be the Rec Center and Cody Auditorium, with the auditorium for in-town and Rec Center for out-of -town voters.
The countywide absentee polling place will again be at the Park County Courthouse, running July 1-Aug. 15 and Sept. 23-Nov. 7.
