Lloyd Thiel wants voters to send him back to his seat on the board of the Park County commissioners for four more years if they feel he has represented them well.
After all, he said, he has some unfinished business he’d like to wrap up, especially in helping to write the regulations that come out of the county’s new land use plan currently being put together.
Thiel is the commissioners’ representative on the Land Use Plan committee.
“If the people believe I am helping, that will come out in the election,” he said. “And I would be more than happy to continue because I am still pretty passionate in the way of life in Park County and the direction that I would like to see it in for future generations.”
Now that the first-term commissioner has three grandchildren, he said he feels that more than ever.
Thiel is a fifth generation area resident and has lived in Park County most of his life, although he was born in Red Lodge. He’s been married for 37 years, has three children and three grandchildren.
Thiel graduated from Powell High School and WyoTech and has served on the Bennett Butte Cemetery District and Park County Predator Management boards.
He runs his own excavation business and manages a ranch in Clark. He said his first term as a county commissioner has already involved a wider array of work than he expected.
Through the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, he even served on a national committee to revise BLM grazing regulations.
Now he’s focused, along with the other commissioners, in large part on hashing out the new land use plan.
A final report is expected in March, which means Thiel needs a second term to be able to work on the regulations that will come out of the final land use plan.
“The plan itself is just a document that we will refer to,” he said. “How we use that information in transforming our development standards, regulations and even coming right down to zoning and everything, those need to be implemented into our regulations, and I want those interpreted to be what the people have spoken and make sure that those are followed.”
Thiel has already made a stand for what he would like to see with county land use, being the only commissioner to vote against a 22-lot subdivision between Cody and Powell. The other commissioners mostly pointed to the fact that the Buck Creek Estates developer was proposing a development that mostly fit with all current zoning requirements.
“You know, if it’s just checking boxes and going through the process, we don’t need to waste our time in the hearings. The public hearing can just be okay, good, good and you’re done. That’s not how it was set up. And I really don’t believe that’s what the people want.”
In other words, he said he wants the plan to be what the people want, whatever that ends up to be, but he also wants the plan to leave room for gray area scenarios.
Beyond land use, he said he’d like to see the work he’s done in his wheelhouse – public works – continue. He has pushed to extend the life of the public works fleet and provide a more consistent method of acquiring equipment by helping to create a county procurement policy.
“I fully understand that you have to have reliable, cost-efficient equipment to do a job,” he said. “But the county has been under an old idea that you need to trade off trucks when they get to be a certain age and mileage.
“When that was first implemented 20-30 years ago, it was probably practical. But today’s equipment lasts a lot longer.”
As for an acquisition policy, Thiel said when he first stepped into the position, there wasn’t any kind of policy, so some departments asked for bids and some didn’t.
He worked with other commissioners and county staff to put a policy in place, as many other large governmental institutions have, about when items need to be bid out and how much help Park County business receive to help get the low bid.
