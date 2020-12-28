Two 61-year old twin brothers were found deceased at a Sheridan Avenue residence on Saturday.
Although one of the men had a recently confirmed positive COVID-19 test, Cody Police has not definitively concluded the virus had a role in the deaths of the deceased.
There have been seven COVID-19 Park County deaths officially reported by the State and six recent related deaths for which the death certificates are not completed yet.
Portable air quality monitors were used to rule out the presence of carbon monoxide in the home on the 2300 block of Sheridan. Cody Police reported both men lived at the residence.
Detectives spent the night on the scene and have ruled out any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of death.
Police originally responded to the scene based on a welfare check request made for an individual living at the property who had not shown up for work and was not answering repeated phone calls.
This case is still under investigation and those with any information pertaining to this matter should contact Detective Sgt. Juston Wead at (307)527-8700.
My prayers go out to these men's families. I know the heartache of the loss of loved ones at Christmas time.
Once again the typical hype by the writer is getting very old. Maybe just write facts and not speculate what you deem newsworthy? You sound as if you are related to Fauci with all your doom & gloom of everything health wise always being covid related - without any proof whatsoever.
CodyGal- what exactly do you find as hype and speculation in this reporting? And what are your qualifications to critique journalism ?
Hopefully someone will lob spitballs at your " profession" or work ethic out of nowhere , in due return. When the facts do come out about this incident you will wish you hadn't posted this. Reporters don't always report everything they know until the light turns green to do so
